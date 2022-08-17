ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Jazz home games in 2022-23 that will draw a buzz

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. The 2022-23 NBA schedule was released Wednesday, and while it’s hard to know how to analyze the schedule until we know exactly what the Utah Jazz roster will look like, we can still anticipate a few of the marquee nights of the season.
Why the ‘clock is ticking’ on the Utes’ O-line

Certainly, throughout the program, there’s been a sense of urgency during Utah’s fall camp practices. For offensive line coach Jim Harding, that urgency is heightened. His O-line struggled during the first three games last season, and the Utes opened with a disappointing 1-2 record. After that, the offensive line stabilized and found its groove and helped Utah win nine of its next 10 games.
Utah’s tight end position features depth, versatility, production

Much is expected this season at Utah at the tight end position. It is, after all, one of the deepest positions in the program. Not only do the Utes boast two of the best tight ends in the country in Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid, but they also have a few other players that could make an impact this season.
Urban Meyer will be involved in college football once again this season

Urban Meyer is returning to a television near you. The longtime college football coach who lasted less than a season as head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars last year before getting fired amid numerous incidents away from the competition field will be a college football analyst on Fox this fall, the network announced Friday.
