FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
deseret.com
Stephen A. Smith went on a rant about the Knicks needing Donovan Mitchell. Here’s what he said
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is known for his trademark rants, and on Thursday, the subject of one of those rants was that the New York Knicks — the team he is a fan of — need to trade for Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. Appearing on...
deseret.com
Four Jazz home games in 2022-23 that will draw a buzz
This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. The 2022-23 NBA schedule was released Wednesday, and while it’s hard to know how to analyze the schedule until we know exactly what the Utah Jazz roster will look like, we can still anticipate a few of the marquee nights of the season.
deseret.com
Jazz ownership partners with private equity investor Arctos, looks to expand sports in Utah
With an eye on expanding professional sports in Utah, Smith Entertainment Group — the parent company that is led by Ryan Smith and owns the Utah Jazz — announced on Friday a partnership with Arctos Sports Partners. Arctos is a private equity group that has invested in more...
deseret.com
Don’t tell my toddler, but Steph Curry is trying to trademark ‘Night, night’
My almost 2-year-old son isn’t much of a talker, but we can count on him to say “Night, night” in his sweet voice about two dozen times a day. I share that to explain why I feel I have a personal stake in NBA star Stephen Curry’s effort to trademark the phrase.
deseret.com
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James teamed up for an upcoming Netflix documentary
Utah Jazz part owner Dwyane Wade has teamed up with friend and former teammate LeBron James to produce and star in a documentary about the U.S. men’s basketball team that won Olympic gold in the 2008, according to Variety. The film, which had the same director as “The Last Dance,” is coming to Netflix this fall.
deseret.com
A Big 12 coach accidentally said Utah is joining the conference — and then praised BYU
Those paying attention to conference realignment talks will know that there’s been heavy speculation that Utah could end up in the Big 12. Did Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda just speak it into existence, or was it merely a slip-up? Earlier this week, Aranda made an appearance at...
deseret.com
Flashback Friday: How close did BYU come to derailing the Manti Te’o, Notre Dame title chase in 2012?
Note: This story is part of the Deseret News sports team’s Flashback Friday series, which revisits memorable moments involving Utah teams. Notre Dame is synonymous with college football — the pageantry of the game comes full circle in the Fighting Irish’s home of South Bend, Indiana. The...
deseret.com
Why the ‘clock is ticking’ on the Utes’ O-line
Certainly, throughout the program, there’s been a sense of urgency during Utah’s fall camp practices. For offensive line coach Jim Harding, that urgency is heightened. His O-line struggled during the first three games last season, and the Utes opened with a disappointing 1-2 record. After that, the offensive line stabilized and found its groove and helped Utah win nine of its next 10 games.
deseret.com
Cougars aware of the heat and humidity they will encounter at South Florida, but not dwelling on it
In exactly two weeks, BYU’s football team will board a flight bound for Tampa, Florida, where the temperature Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT was 92 degrees with 68% humidity. That’s steamy, and it could be even hotter and more humid on Sept. 3, when the Cougars face the South Florida Bulls in the mid-afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.
deseret.com
Utah’s tight end position features depth, versatility, production
Much is expected this season at Utah at the tight end position. It is, after all, one of the deepest positions in the program. Not only do the Utes boast two of the best tight ends in the country in Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid, but they also have a few other players that could make an impact this season.
deseret.com
Current and former BYU golfers, an ex-Ute and 16-year-old Lone Peak High sophomore Kihei Akina among Utah Open leaders
As an amateur, 16-year-old Kihei Akina isn’t eligible for the $20,000 check that will go to the low professional in the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open after Sunday’s final round. But that doesn’t mean the rising sophomore at nearby Lone Peak High won’t be gunning for the tournament...
deseret.com
BYU’s David Timmins leads Utah Open, former NFL QB tied for 25th, Utah Jazz owner well back
Two years after a former BYU golfer won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open, a former University of Utah golfer is in decent shape to win one for the Utes, but he may have to get past some current and former Cougars to do it. Current BYU golfer David Timmins,...
deseret.com
Former BYU great Robbie Bosco reflects on national championship season — and what-ifs
Lying on a locker room table inside the bowels of Jack Murphy Stadium, BYU’s team doctors offer junior quarterback Robbie Bosco a couple of suggestions — “do you want a shot or some pain medication?”. Bosco pondered his options while at the same time wondered how in...
deseret.com
‘You can do hard things’; What Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah learned from last season’s tragedies and triumphs
No doubt, it was a bittersweet year for Utah football in 2021. The Utes endured the tragic deaths of two players, running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe. They also captured their first Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl appearance. This week, Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah reflected on that...
deseret.com
Urban Meyer will be involved in college football once again this season
Urban Meyer is returning to a television near you. The longtime college football coach who lasted less than a season as head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars last year before getting fired amid numerous incidents away from the competition field will be a college football analyst on Fox this fall, the network announced Friday.
