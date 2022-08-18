ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers receivers met with Aaron Rodgers after QB’s criticism

By Jon Helmkamp
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0at1_0hLRGIUA00

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned his criticism into action.

After criticizing his young wide receivers for continuously dropping passes during practice, Rodgers and the rest of the Packers QBs joined them for a chat on Wednesday morning.

“It was just really giving us advice,” rookie receiver Samori Toure said. “Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It’s just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up.”

Aaron Rodgers talks with Matt Lafleur
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tourre, a seventh-round pick, had an impressive practice after the meeting, snagging multiple key passes.

Fellow rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who has been a standout during camp, appreciated the learning experience.

“Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or what not just based on concepts or what he sees,” Doubs said. “He just wants us to see what he sees, so then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are.

“Both Randall (Cobb) and Allen (Lazard) have been playing with ’12’ for quite a long time so certain things that we do, that we may have a mistake on, just from experience they’ve went through that same stage as well. Just them picking up the young guys throughout these dog days of camp has been a tremendous blessing and great piece of advice.”

Though fellow QB Jordan Love took part in the meeting, he knew the directive was best sent by Rodgers, who called on his fresh-faced receivers for consistency, citing “a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions.”

“I’m trying to echo the same message he is just to get everybody on the same page,” Love said. “But yeah, I think it’s a little different coming from Aaron, the way he demands it. They look up to Aaron a little bit different. Obviously he’s got a lot of experience and a lot more knowledge than me. But I think we all demand the same thing. The receivers know what they need to do and everybody is on the same page with it.”

After an offseason of uncertainty in the Green Bay offense, including drama about whether Rodgers would return and a trade that sent star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers will be looking to young members of the receiving core to step up in key roles in the offense.

Whether Rodgers trusts them to hold on to the ball yet remains to be seen.

