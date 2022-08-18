Georgia toddler finds elderly woman who was missing for days

A young Georgia boy discovered a disoriented elderly woman who had been missing for days.

The keen-eyed toddler, Ethan Moore, was chasing bubbles when he located 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb while he and his mother played with bubbles in their backyard last Friday.

Georgia toddler Ethan Moore is held by his mother. The boy is being hailed a hero for helping find a missing woman. brittany.k.jacobson/Facebook

The child spotted the feet of the woman, who had been missing since Aug. 8, in the woods when he ran near the fence of his home, according to CBS 46.

“I went over there and was like, ‘What do you see buddy?’ and he pointed and said, ‘Feet,’” mother Brittany Moore told the television station.

“‘Okay, buddy can you say that again. What did you say?’ And he said, ‘Feet.’”

After she crouched down to her son’s level, she also saw a pair of feet.

Lipscomb was missing for days before she was spotted. Facebook

“If you get on his level and look through, you can see some of the broken sticks and that’s where she was laying,” Moore reportedly said. “I didn’t know if I needed to go into fight or flight because I had my little boy out here and the other inside.”

After calling for help, first responders realized it was Lipscomb, who has early-stage Alzheimer’s, CBS 46 reported. She was alive but disoriented.

“We pulled out every resource we thought we needed but it was a little boy and she’s very fond of children,” said daughter Karen Lipscomb told the outlet.

The elderly woman and young boy met after she was released from the hospital. Turning 83 on Friday, it was Lipscomb who gave the little boy a bag of toy bubbles, according to the news report.