ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia toddler finds elderly woman who was missing for days

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzewy_0hLRGHbR00

A young Georgia boy discovered a disoriented elderly woman who had been missing for days.

The keen-eyed toddler, Ethan Moore, was chasing bubbles when he located 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb while he and his mother played with bubbles in their backyard last Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39V9xf_0hLRGHbR00
Georgia toddler Ethan Moore is held by his mother. The boy is being hailed a hero for helping find a missing woman.
brittany.k.jacobson/Facebook

The child spotted the feet of the woman, who had been missing since Aug. 8, in the woods when he ran near the fence of his home, according to CBS 46.

“I went over there and was like, ‘What do you see buddy?’ and he pointed and said, ‘Feet,’” mother Brittany Moore told the television station.

“‘Okay, buddy can you say that again. What did you say?’ And he said, ‘Feet.’”

After she crouched down to her son’s level, she also saw a pair of feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxZgF_0hLRGHbR00
Lipscomb was missing for days before she was spotted.
Facebook

“If you get on his level and look through, you can see some of the broken sticks and that’s where she was laying,” Moore reportedly said. “I didn’t know if I needed to go into fight or flight because I had my little boy out here and the other inside.”

After calling for help, first responders realized it was Lipscomb, who has early-stage Alzheimer’s, CBS 46 reported. She was alive but disoriented.

“We pulled out every resource we thought we needed but it was a little boy and she’s very fond of children,” said daughter Karen Lipscomb told the outlet.

The elderly woman and young boy met after she was released from the hospital. Turning 83 on Friday, it was Lipscomb who gave the little boy a bag of toy bubbles, according to the news report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Fatim Hemraj

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
GALLUP, NM
CBS Miami

Assistant Miami police chief deeply affected by loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez: "Just a kind soul"

MIAMI – Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar is deeply affected by the loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez.Aguilar said Perez was his boss and good friend when they worked together. Numerous agencies, including Miami, Miami-Dade Police and FDLE were part of the honor guard procession remembering Perez.Aguilar was humbled by the procession, which saw Perez's body moved from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office."This tribute given to him today and in approaching days that come forward with the funeral services just serve as a reminder to his family and broader law enforcement family that...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy