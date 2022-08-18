Read full article on original website
UCLA pulling out of Big Ten expansion? Big Ten football Misery Index has a fix: Brady Hoke
We are still more than a week out from Big Ten football — Northwestern and Nebraska kick off at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland, despite toxic exports clearly being banned under European Union bylaws — and already chaos is reigning. (There’s also Big Ten football, and...
Big Ten analyst Gerry DiNardo further explains why he’s so high on Michigan football
After visiting Ann Arbor for practice on Wednesday, Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo tweeted some high praise for the Michigan Wolverines. On Friday, now that he’s seen all 14 teams in the Big Ten, he’s not backing down. DiNardo is emphatic that Michigan football is not only...
Alabama Football: Was Steve Sarkisian bullied into a QB decision?
On Friday it became known the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns will be redshirt freshman, Quinn Ewers. Some Texas fans are thinking former Alabama Football OC, Steve Sarkisian did not make the decision. Meaning that instead of Sark, powerful Longhorns’ boosters made it for him. Denials from in...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident
Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return
Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears changes mind on Overtime Elite decision, returns to Joliet West (Illinois)
One of the nation’s top-ranked basketball recruits is returning home for his senior year. Jeremy Fears, a Michigian State commit who had declared his intention to play for Overtime Elite this season, took to Twitter and announced he will return to his hometown school Joliet West (Illinois). Fears, ...
Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options
Deion Sanders has several options to back up Shedeur Sanders, including a former Ohio State walk-on in J.P. Andrade. The post Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis
Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
South Carolina aiming for historic recruiting class
South Carolina landed a pledge from another top recruiting target Thursday in Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. His verbal sees the Gamecocks rise to No. 17 in the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings. Second-year coach Shane Beamer and his staff aim to finish in the Top25 for a second-straight...
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team
A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA・
Nebraska QB talks recruitment, Clemson, what ‘definitely stands out’ about the Tigers
The Clemson Insider caught up with a standout signal-caller from the Cornhusker State who impressed Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter with his performance (...)
Takeaways from IMG's preseason game, which featured Mauigoa vs. Wilson
IMG Academy and its rockstar-like roster unofficially opened up its 2022 campaign with a 41-3 beat down of Venice in some preseason action on Friday night. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Carnell Tate took the exhibition game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. After a pair of three and outs for the Indians, the Sunshine State’s defending 8A champs found themselves trailing the Ascenders by three scores with over seven minutes left in the first quarter after Jerrick Gibson – the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 per 247Sports – scored on touchdown runs of 54 and 49 yards. 247Sports has more on some of the top prospects that were in action below.
Former Alabama State players connecting with current team
"Planting a tree today, would provide shade to the future generation." The post Former Alabama State players connecting with current team appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
