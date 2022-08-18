ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

Alabama Football: Was Steve Sarkisian bullied into a QB decision?

On Friday it became known the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns will be redshirt freshman, Quinn Ewers. Some Texas fans are thinking former Alabama Football OC, Steve Sarkisian did not make the decision. Meaning that instead of Sark, powerful Longhorns’ boosters made it for him. Denials from in...
AUSTIN, TX
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
Basketball
On3.com

Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident

Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
247Sports

Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant

When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis

Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

South Carolina aiming for historic recruiting class

South Carolina landed a pledge from another top recruiting target Thursday in Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. His verbal sees the Gamecocks rise to No. 17 in the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings. Second-year coach Shane Beamer and his staff aim to finish in the Top25 for a second-straight...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
NBA
247Sports

Takeaways from IMG's preseason game, which featured Mauigoa vs. Wilson

IMG Academy and its rockstar-like roster unofficially opened up its 2022 campaign with a 41-3 beat down of Venice in some preseason action on Friday night. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Carnell Tate took the exhibition game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. After a pair of three and outs for the Indians, the Sunshine State’s defending 8A champs found themselves trailing the Ascenders by three scores with over seven minutes left in the first quarter after Jerrick Gibson – the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 per 247Sports – scored on touchdown runs of 54 and 49 yards. 247Sports has more on some of the top prospects that were in action below.
VENICE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

