alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people died following a series of car crashes on Cordova Street on Sunday. At 01:49 a.m. medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a crash near the intersection of East 15th Avenue and Cordova Street. A Toyota Tacoma was involved in a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday. Man taken to hospital...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla elementary school canceled Friday due to staffing shortages
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
alaskasnewssource.com
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskalandmine.com
The insider guide to an Alaskan gun show
I need an AR-15. Let me rephrase that. I need to pay for law school applications. I need to replace the timing belt on my car. I need to finally finish reading “Infinite Jest,” that doorstopper of a book. I want an AR-15 – right now. It’s not so much a need, in the Maslow’s hierarchy sense, but a want, in the “this thing feels awesome to shoot and it’s more accurate than the Chinese SKS I’ve been rocking with since 2020” sense.
alaskasnewssource.com
Rain continues
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools are starting again in Alaska. Anchorage had its turn today, with a rainy morning as kids were being dropped off or getting off the bus. The Alaska State Fair will start its run with some rain as well. The Fair opens its multiple gates on Friday.
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
alaskapublic.org
Heavy rain creates muddy conditions for homeless residents at Anchorage’s Centennial Campground
Esteban Diaz spent Friday morning tying a large tarp above his tent and a picnic table at his camp space at the Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. “That keeps my items from getting wet,” Diaz said. “I keep two tarps because even if you just have a rainfly, you’ll still get wet.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Manhunt Continues in Montgomery County
alaskasnewssource.com
Koot's celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Birdhouse
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska jobs see an increase from last year
alaskasnewssource.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
alaskasnewssource.com
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
americanmilitarynews.com
Arctic security research center opens at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
A new Arctic security research center at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially opened with a ceremony this week, marking a milestone in the federal government’s growing investment in Arctic strategy. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will facilitate Department of Defense research on the Arctic’s role...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Troopers receive funding to purchase body worn cameras
On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
