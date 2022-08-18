Read full article on original website
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
NECN
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Closes Through Sunday Amid Brush Fires
A recreation area in Saugus, Massachusetts, will remain closed this weekend as wildfires continue to rage. Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been one of multiple areas in the state dealing with brush fires amid drought conditions. David Celino, chief fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said Wednesday that the fires there were "suspicious."
NECN
Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State
Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts
LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy struck by third fire in three weeks #quincyfirefighters #quincyfiredepartment
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. The center of Quincy was hit by its third fire in three weeks last night. In turn, Quincy Quarry News would appear to have yet scooped its media brethren, this time with at least exclusive night vision images from the fire scene on Brook Road roughly between Star Market and Lincoln-Hancock Community School, if not also the first published text about the fire.
NECN
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
5-alarm fire breaks out at Massachusetts warehouse
Intense flames and fireballs were seen erupting from the roof of the building.
Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
NECN
Massive Fire Destroys Mattapoisett Boatyard
A massive blaze at a boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, drew more than 100 firefighters from surrounding communities, with flames engulfing buildings, boats and cars Friday afternoon. Fire crews from around the region -- including from as far as Providence, Rhode Island, about 30 miles away -- responded to the blaze...
Car crashes into home in Topsfield; three injured, building severely damaged
Three people were injured after a car crashed into a home in Topsfield early Saturday morning, officials said. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the town’s police and fire departments responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Lockwood Lane and Silverbrook Road, Topsfield Fire Deparment said in a news release. There, they found that a small sedan had struck the corner of a home on Lockwood Lane.
WCVB
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
whdh.com
Firefighters: Revere house up in flames
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Fire Department battled a fire that destroyed the back of a house Thursday. Officials said it is unclear if anyone was hurt. No other information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
WCVB
8-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy is recovering at a Boston hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to police. Police in the Cape Cod town said the crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Higgins...
Fire breaks out at coffee shop at Somerville’s Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a coffee shop at Assembly Row on Saturday. Somerville Firefighters Local 76 said the fire happened at Caffe Nero. Photos and videos from the scene showed flames shooting out of the top of the building. No other information from emergency...
NECN
Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham
A double fatal shooting in Wareham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, officials announced. Massachusetts State Police detectives were called by the Wareham Police Department to respond to the incident around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. "Preliminarily, it appears...
UPDATE: Missing Randolph man located safetly
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Randolph Police announced Sunday afternoon that the missing 78-year-old man was found safely. Leoma Juste, who suffers from memory loss went missing Saturday afternoon in the south end of Randolph. Juste speaks only Haitian Creole. Police thanked the public for helping locate Juste. This is a...
WCVB
Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup
GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
whdh.com
3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
liveboston617.org
Boston Fire Rescue Trapped Driver After Roll Over on I-93
On Friday, August 19th 2022 at approximately 02:00 hours, members of the Massachusetts State Police responded to I-93 South in the area of mile marker 13 for a 911 caller reporting a rolled over vehicle with the driver still inside. In addition to the State Troopers, the Boston Fire Department...
