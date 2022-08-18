Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Cushion pads his stats in West Central win over Dunkerton
DUNKERTON, Iowa — West Central senior running back Brandon Cushion scored three touchdowns in the first half during Friday night's season opener against Dunkerton. He finished the night with 5 TDs as the Blue Devils beat the Raiders 44-6.
KCRG.com
New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was. “I see this as...
cbs2iowa.com
Solon hopes to wipe away memory of 2021 finale
SOLON, Iowa — After a perfect regular season in 2021, Solon's football team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 42-0 semifinal loss to BHRV. And this year the Spartans are hoping to take their season a step farther.
Aaron Graves Keeping Freshman Season in Perspective
Highly-Regarded D-Lineman Joining Veteran Group Up Front
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation
University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Hawkeye Football 2022
Folks...the resident pessimist of this here Iowa Hawkeyes blog is back. And I’m here to tell you, while it’s true we are a mere few weeks away from the return of tailgating on Melrose, AC/DC blaring over the speakers of Kinnick Stadium, and excitement is building toward the return of football, we’re long overdue for some pain on behalf of Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.
Waterloo Student Gets a One in a Million Shot
One Waterloo West basketball player has earned the opportunity to represent the United States, playing in a 3x3 international tournament. The 3x3 world championship is being held in Debrecen, Hungary, and this Waterloo West student was 1 of 4 players selected to play for the U18 United States team. Sahara...
cbs2iowa.com
Mount Mercy and Linn-Mar launch new teacher & paraeducator program
Marion — Orientation for Mount Mercy University (MMU) and Linn-Mar High School's (LMHS) new program took place Thursday evening at LMHS. MMU and LMHS' partnership will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults, allowing them to earn a paraeducator certificate and associates degree. The program also allows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
littlevillagemag.com
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business
Freda’s Beauty Rama and Gift Shop, a historic Black-owned business situated inside a quaint brick building in the Oakhill Jackson neighborhood, was a “second home” to Edwin Montgomery, his siblings and his friends growing up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
kbia.org
Farmland prices soar, making it even harder for young farmers to break in and grow
At a recent farmland auction in Jesup, Iowa, a couple dozen farmers and landowners drank coffee, ate cookies and chatted before filing into rows of chairs for the sale. Many didn’t come to bid, but rather to see what the market was doing. Within minutes the fertile farm east...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City bus routes changing course, for now
Iowa City — Friday night, the City of Iowa City (IC) announced three of it's bus routes will detour due to the closure of Washington Street. The following IC bus routes will undergo temporary detours:. 2-Court Street. 9-Towncrest. 1-South Iowa City. These detours are due to sanitary sewer work...
State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer
State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?
When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
cbs2iowa.com
Traffic alert: New 'flyover ramp' to open Friday morning at 380/80 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — On Friday morning, a new 'flyover ramp' is scheduled to open at the Interstate 380/80 interchange and it could cause some confusion for drivers. The exit for drivers heading south on Interstate 380 and wanting to turn on to Interstate 80 eastbound, will now be a half mile earlier on the road.
Comments / 1