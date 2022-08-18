Read full article on original website
Well-Begun, Half Done in Des Moines
A beautiful day in Iowa gave way to thunderstorms late in the day, but not before the entire FPO field and 28 competitors in the MPO field completed their opening rounds at the DGPT – TruBank Des Moines Challenge presented by Discraft. MPO players – including seven cards that didn’t begin first round play – will resume play at 7:00…
Iowa State Fair breaks record for world’s largest cornhole tournament
DES MOINES, Iowa — Call it cornhole, call it bags, but if it’s at the Iowa State Fair call it world record setting. The state fair means a lot to tons of Iowans. “Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness Book is pretty exciting,” said cornhole tournament organizer Jared Hassman. […]
cbs2iowa.com
Kinnick Stadium begins preparing for Clash at Kinnick kick off
Iowa City — Kinnick Stadium began preparations for Clash at Kinnick Thursday afternoon in Iowa City. It'll be the third game ever inside the home of the Hawkeyes, and the first since the 1972 state championships. John Bacon, Iowa City High School Principal, spoke with Iowa's News Now to...
KCJJ
Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation
University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
cbs2iowa.com
Solon hopes to wipe away memory of 2021 finale
SOLON, Iowa — After a perfect regular season in 2021, Solon's football team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 42-0 semifinal loss to BHRV. And this year the Spartans are hoping to take their season a step farther.
Howe: 5 True Freshmen Positioned for Playing Time
Ranking Iowa Football Newcomers Who Could Avoid Redshirt in '22
Don’t Count Them Out: Southeast Little League Wins, Still In World Series
Davenport's littlest sports stars won their game on Saturday, keeping them in the hunt for the World Series title. It's the first of two must-win games this weekend for the team to stay in the Series. They won 6-3 over Northwest on Saturday. This comes after Southeast Little League lost...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
Iowa State Daily
Street of Campustown filled with students for “801 day”
Ryan Wendl, age 19, is one of many people who traveled from other cities to Ames to celebrate the Saturday before school starts at Iowa State known as “801 day.”. Wendl is from Carroll, Iowa, and he does not go to Iowa State. He and his friends came to Ames equipped with cooler backpacks to carry their beverages. On “801 day,” students typically drink alcohol and party starting at 8:01 a.m. and lasting until 2 a.m. the Sunday before classes.
Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
KCCI.com
Temporary indoor mask requirement begins at an Iowa college
GRINNELL, Iowa — A temporary indoor mask requirement took effect at Grinnell College Friday, as students arrive for the fall term. The two-week requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, who will need to wear a high-quality mask. The college is providing a packet of 10 KN95/N95...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?
The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
iheart.com
Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area
(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
cbs2iowa.com
Games, food, and Mike Pence? What you missed at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is not only a place for fun, many local and national politicians drop in to talk with Iowans ahead of the midterms. Shaking hands and talking with Iowans, the state fair is an important stop for any politician, whether your'e on the campaign trail like Senator Chuck Grassley or eying future elections, like Former Vice President Mike Pence.
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Iowa Chiropractor Sentenced For Insurance Fraud
(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa chiropractor has been ordered to pay a 22-thousand dollar judgment after pleading guilty to insurance fraud. Forty-one-year-old Joshua David Blunt of Bettendorf admitted submitting false insurance claims for chiropractic care that was never provided. Blunt was arrested last year in Scott County. He has received a deferred judgment and been placed on two years of probation. The case was investigated by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
