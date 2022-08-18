ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

12-year-old hit by car at Mason Co. Fair now welcomed home

By Anna King
 3 days ago

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A community of people met at the Point Pleasant Fire & Rescue to welcome 12-year-old Brailey Wallace home.

He was the youngest victim of five people hit by a drunk driver at the Mason County Fair, and Wednesday he was the last one cleared to leave the hospital.

People made signs and set out balloons all while they waited patiently for his arrival.

His family says they are grateful for the community’s support and any update on his recovery will be a waiting game.

“He’s doing really good; I think he has his days, said his cousins Jennifer and Anniston Lane. “Today, he was in a lot of pain, and we were really worried about his ride home, and we don’t really know how things will turn out. That’s for the future because he had really severely damaged his legs.”

A West Virginia State Delegate who was present at the event says he’s working with the family now to have laws changed.

“You know, the thought of someone getting out of jail for this crime before someone’s even done with rehab is incomprehensible, said Del. Jonathan Pinson. “My opinion, there needs to be a clear message sent that if you’re going to get behind the wheel intoxicated, and if you hurt somebody, you’re going to pay the price.”

The family says that for now, Brailey will be going back and forth between the doctor for checkups and home until he is fully recovered.

The family also set up a GoFundMe, and if you would like to help, you can find that here .

sciotovalleyguardian.com

