redlakenationnews.com
UPDATED: Red Lake Middle School Supply List
· Wooden pencils (2 packs preferred) · 2 spiral notebooks (for math class) · Loose Leaf Paper (lined) · 4 Folders (Blue, Green, Red, Purple) · Large erasers (2 or more) · Tissues and small hand sanitizer for personal use. · Colored pencils (12...
fox9.com
Minnesota high school senior completes elite Navy flight training program
Como Park Senior High School student Alexander Le completed an intense eight-week Navy Flight Academy training program. He was just one of 24 people selected nationwide for the program.
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Conservation Law Enforcement, Police Department and DNR host Cops & Bobbers
The Red Lake Conservation Law Enforcement, Police Department and DNR hosted "Cops & Bobbers" on Thursday, August18, 2022 at Fuller's Lake in Red Lake.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
The deal reportedly involves Bemidji and two lakes to be named later.
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota
Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears
With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
fox9.com
2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
Thursday forecast for storms, northern lights in Minnesota
Incredible North Shore video of northern lights and lightning, plus the forecast for tonight which calls for more aurora activity. But once again we’ll have lots of clouds. I recap yesterday’s downpours & severe weather in Cambridge. Showers rotate through the region today and tomorrow with a stretch...
fox9.com
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
redlakenationnews.com
Extra DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roads Through Labor Day
Extra DWI patrols will be on Minnesota roads beginning Friday, August 19th and running through Labor Day. Law enforcement will be looking for drivers who appear impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances. Driving while impaired by any substance is illegal. Drugged driving incidents are on the rise, and it’s...
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
