Red Lake, MN

redlakenationnews.com

UPDATED: Red Lake Middle School Supply List

· Wooden pencils (2 packs preferred) · 2 spiral notebooks (for math class) · Loose Leaf Paper (lined) · 4 Folders (Blue, Green, Red, Purple) · Large erasers (2 or more) · Tissues and small hand sanitizer for personal use. · Colored pencils (12...
RED LAKE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind

I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Lake, MN
Education
City
Red Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues In Minnesota

Wedding planning and just weddings, in general, have constantly been on my mind! Mostly because I will be the maid of honor at my sister’s wedding this fall, but besides that, like a lot of women who are young adults, I think about where I would have my wedding all the time. As a Minnesota girl, my love for this state is so strong I would not want to get married anywhere else, so I asked myself, where are the most beautiful places to get married in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
#Linus School Sports#Pow Wow#Highschoolsports#Rlhs
Bring Me The News

Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
LUTSEN, MN
B105

Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears

With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
fox9.com

2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota

(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Extra DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roads Through Labor Day

Extra DWI patrols will be on Minnesota roads beginning Friday, August 19th and running through Labor Day. Law enforcement will be looking for drivers who appear impaired, whether by alcohol or other substances. Driving while impaired by any substance is illegal. Drugged driving incidents are on the rise, and it’s...
MINNESOTA STATE

