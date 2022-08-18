Thunderstorms are on the wane, as a broad area of high pressure sets up off the CA Coast. This will block subtropical moisture from progressing Westward into our forecast area, stalling that moisture over S. UT and S. AZ. This should bring on some pretty stark PWATs and in effect keep most of Inyo and Mono County dry thru at least next Monday…DMATT.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO