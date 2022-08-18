ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyo County, CA

On the Road Again: Inyo County Gets New ‘Bookmobile’

Staff and volunteers with the Inyo County Free Library will soon be hitting the open road as part of an effort to improve access to literacy, history, and educational programs and materials from Bishop to Tecopa. The “Mountains to Desert Library Service” is the reincarnation of the Inyo County “Bookmobile,”...
Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Pharmacy Relocation will Require Pedistrian Detour

As Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Pharmacy undergoes relocation, the accompanying construction work will require a re-routing of pedestrian traffic within the hospital, impacting some patient and visitor access. Hospital officials say that for the next two weeks the corridor connecting the two-story hospital with the older Administration building will...
Dennis Mattinson, Weather Weekend 08-19-2022 08-21-2022

Thunderstorms are on the wane, as a broad area of high pressure sets up off the CA Coast. This will block subtropical moisture from progressing Westward into our forecast area, stalling that moisture over S. UT and S. AZ. This should bring on some pretty stark PWATs and in effect keep most of Inyo and Mono County dry thru at least next Monday…DMATT.
