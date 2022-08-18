Read full article on original website
sierrawave.net
On the Road Again: Inyo County Gets New ‘Bookmobile’
Staff and volunteers with the Inyo County Free Library will soon be hitting the open road as part of an effort to improve access to literacy, history, and educational programs and materials from Bishop to Tecopa. The “Mountains to Desert Library Service” is the reincarnation of the Inyo County “Bookmobile,”...
Inyo County Photo Takes Top Spot Sixth Annual Rural County Photo Contest
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) is pleased to announce the winner of the 2022 Rural County Photo Contest, with this year’s first place prize going to Jay Coberly for his spectacular photo of Inyo County’s Owens Valley and Sierra Nevada. Photographers, amateur...
Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Pharmacy Relocation will Require Pedistrian Detour
As Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Pharmacy undergoes relocation, the accompanying construction work will require a re-routing of pedestrian traffic within the hospital, impacting some patient and visitor access. Hospital officials say that for the next two weeks the corridor connecting the two-story hospital with the older Administration building will...
Dennis Mattinson, Weather Weekend 08-19-2022 08-21-2022
Thunderstorms are on the wane, as a broad area of high pressure sets up off the CA Coast. This will block subtropical moisture from progressing Westward into our forecast area, stalling that moisture over S. UT and S. AZ. This should bring on some pretty stark PWATs and in effect keep most of Inyo and Mono County dry thru at least next Monday…DMATT.
