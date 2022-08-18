Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
KOMU
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in female sports as the school year begins after a judge reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Utah state Judge Keith Kelly made his ruling Friday. Instead of an outright ban,...
KOMU
Missouri schools apply for new Teacher Baseline Salary Grant
HIGBEE — Ahead of his third year with the Higbee R-VIII school district, social studies teacher Ryan Vogelgesang is gearing up for the most important part of the school year: the first week. "That first week, you knock out your relationship-building," Vogelgesang said. "Then you can start tackling curriculum...
KOMU
Iowa man left with serious injuries after getting struck by boat propeller in Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY - An Iowa man sustained serious injuries after getting struck by a boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks Friday. According to an incident report by the highway patrol, the accident happened around 12:34 p.m. when the driver of the boat, 62-year-old Scott Pape of Iowa, was attempting to dock the 2018 MANITOU PONTOON at the Big Niangua and then put it into gear, resulting in 57-year-old Marvin Neill, a passenger on the boat, to fall overboard and getting struck by the boat's propeller.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday
After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
KOMU
Department of Social Services warns of EBT phishing scheme
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning residents about a new phishing scheme. In a press release, DSS says the new scheme attempts to steal login credentials for their EBT card. DSS says FIS Global, Missouri’s EBT card vendor, has also warned of emails being sent...
KOMU
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport and at least two of the three occupants were killed. Officials say multiple fatalities were reported but it was not immediately clear whether anyone survived. The collision happened at Watsonville Municipal...
KOMU
Three mid-Missouri locations offer Novavax vaccine for unvaccinated individuals
COLUMBIA - It's been over a month since the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and it is now available in mid-Missouri. So far, it is only available in three places according to the vaccine locator: Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG), Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), and MU Health Care.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMU
$100,000 winning scratcher ticket sold at Conley Road Hy-Vee
COLUMBIA − A winning "200X" scratcher ticket was sold at the Conley Road Hy-Vee and claimed this week, the Missouri Lottery announced Friday. The $100,000 prize was claimed at Aug 17. The "200X" scratcher game currently offers over $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,00 prizes and one $2 million top prize.
KOMU
1 man dead, 3 other injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
MORGAN COUNTY - One man died and three other injured after their boat crashed into a rock bluff at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to an incident report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shortly after 9 p.m., Roy Jackson, the 63-year-old driver of the boat, along with three other male occupants, were traveling west on the main channel of Lake of the Ozarks.
KOMU
Forecast: Quiet weather as local school districts start to return to class
After a somewhat active pattern last week, we’re looking at quiet conditions for central Missouri this week as school districts start to return to classes. Sunshine will be abundant in the morning with temperatures in the middle 60s. A few more clouds will develop as we head towards the afternoon with highs reaching the middle 80s.
KOMU
A sunny and dry end to the weekend
While last's night was underwhelming for much of mid-Missouri, the forecast ahead provides even drier conditions. Friday afternoon and evening did not provide much moisture for mid-Missouri, especially in areas south of I-70, where many areas stayed completely dry!. REST OF THE WEEKEND. While the chance for showers and storms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
St. Charles pedestrian struck and killed by pickup truck in Thursday night crash
ST. CHARLES - A man attempting to cross the road was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, 35-year-old Eric Schwendemann was traveling southbound on Highway 94, just north of Twillman Drive when he struck 58-year-old Jeffrey Hunt, who was attempting to cross the roadway, the report said.
KOMU
Forecast: A warm Friday turns cooler this weekend, two rounds of weekend storms
There will be a brief warm-up coming Friday before cooler weather arrives later this weekend. We are also tracking two chances for weekend rain. It will be a quick warm-up today thanks also to a southerly breeze that has developed. Look for temperatures to reach the upper 80s this afternoon for areas mainly in daytime sunshine. Areas that have clouds will be slightly cooler.
Comments / 0