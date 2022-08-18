ST. PETERSBURG — Remember this game the next time you want to scream. Remember the tense moments, the closeness of the score, the number of innings that needed to be covered. Remember it was the bullpen that held the Royals to one hit over the final four-plus innings of a 3-2 victory that helped catapult the Rays back to the top of the American League wild-card standings.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO