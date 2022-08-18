Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle blaze near Hubbard Hill in Mitchell
MITCHELL, Neb. - Firefighters from multiple departments battled a grass fire in the Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday night. The blaze happened in the area of Hubbard Hill on the south end of Mitchell. According to KNEP, the Mitchell Fire Department called for assistance on the scene, receiving aid from Scottsbluff, Gering...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Graduate receives student grant from Creighton University
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Sidney Graduate from 2018 was awarded a student grant. Kristina Davis is the daughter of Amber Fields and Scott David. She attended Creighton University after high school and graduated in 2021. Davis was awarded a prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Grant. The Fulbright is the U.S.’s flagship...
News Channel Nebraska
In over a year Sidney could have the opportunity to be granted $250,000
SIDNEY, Neb. — A Panhandle community is working toward becoming a Creative District. Nebraska Community Foundation Consultant Becky Boesen is visiting Sidney to meet with community members to get their opinion on what makes Sidney unique. “We are talking to people about what dreams they have for the future,...
News Channel Nebraska
Man avoids arrest and drives through school barricades
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- An Alliance man who had three arrest warrants is behind bars after attempting to flee arrest in a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. On Friday at 6:35 p.m., officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m., officers located the stolen vehicle traveling near 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Minatare man sentenced for armed home invasion
GERING, Neb. -- A Nebraska Panhandle man will spend up to 20 years behind bars for an armed home invasion last year. 55-year-old Lance Gibbons, of Minatare, was sentenced to 16-20 years in prison on Tuesday in Scotts Bluff County District Court. He will serve a mandatory minimum of six years, with the sentences being served consecutively. Gibbons received credit for 55 days served.
News Channel Nebraska
Police find fentanyl in Scottsbluff home with children present
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A 22-year-old is facing multiple felony drug charges after a probation search. Last month on July 7, Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to a residence to assist a probation officer with a search. Officers said they found 20 pills stamped M30, numerous tinfoil scraps with burn marks, a...
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle tree fire threatens structure
SIDNEY Neb. -- A tree fire outside of Sidney could be seen from Highway 30. The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department was paged at 12:33 on Tuesday afternoon regarding a transformer that fell into a row of trees. The fire was on County Road 115 and the smoke and some high...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney City Council appraises new long-term care facility project
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A new healthcare facility was top of mind at Tuesday's Sidney City Council new int. CEO of Sidney Regional Medical Center Jason Petik provided general information and answered questions the council had regarding the project for a new long-term care facility. Petik said the current care facility...
Comments / 0