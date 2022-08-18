SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- An Alliance man who had three arrest warrants is behind bars after attempting to flee arrest in a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. On Friday at 6:35 p.m., officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m., officers located the stolen vehicle traveling near 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO