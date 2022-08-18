Buckeye Hot Springs is a relatively remote, but still popular, natural hot spring located in Toiyabe National Forest. Accessible via a dirt road, the water emerges piping hot and cools as it trickles into rock pools and down into Buckeye Creek. Located just outside of town, one pool is partially tucked into a cave. Although buckeye hot springs isn’t the most crowded destination, you should still wear appropriate clothing if you plan to visit the sultry hot springs.

