Ohio State

sciotopost.com

Woman From Commercial Point wins 20,000 Dollar Mega Millions Prize

COMMERCIAL POINT, OH – Deborah Kemper of Commercial Point won $20,000 playing Mega Millions. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Kemper will receive $14,400.    . She purchased her ticket at Meijer Gas #234, located at 2859 London Groveport Rd in Grove City. Mega Millions drawings...
COMMERCIAL POINT, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Progressive to sell office buildings as employees continue remote work: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’ve been working from home for two and half years, now commuting to the newsroom only one day a week. Plenty of Northeast Ohio office workers are in the same routine. We’ve been waiting to see how this pandemic trend translates to city income taxes and business real estate.
OHIO STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Buckeye Hot Springs in Ohio

Buckeye Hot Springs is a relatively remote, but still popular, natural hot spring located in Toiyabe National Forest. Accessible via a dirt road, the water emerges piping hot and cools as it trickles into rock pools and down into Buckeye Creek. Located just outside of town, one pool is partially tucked into a cave. Although buckeye hot springs isn’t the most crowded destination, you should still wear appropriate clothing if you plan to visit the sultry hot springs.
OHIO STATE
entrepreneursbreak.com

It’s Deeper Than Rap For Ohio Native Jett Ballout

Pairing flexible vocals with stylish rhymes and fearless confidence, Jett Ballout serves up melodic anthems with an Ohio flair. Since he began recording music two years ago, he’s unleashed an engaging mix of energetic bangers and soul-baring confessionals, theme songs for fans with fly guy aspirations, and familiarity with broken romance.
OHIO STATE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#Powerball Drawing#Kicker 396460#Ohio Lottery
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
YourErie

One motorcyclist dead following accident on Saturday

One person is dead after an accident along a busy highway on Saturday evening. The accident took place just before 5:30 on the one mile marker on I-90 near the Ohio border. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened in the west-bound lane. Reports from the scene indicate that the driver was pronounced dead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Lame-duck session in Ohio will likely be open season on abortion rights: Thomas Suddes

The General Assembly is due back at the Statehouse a week after Nov. 8′s election, perfect timing for Statehouse Republicans to make (even more) moves against abortion. Anybody who expects a political cease-fire after voting ends will be disappointed. There’s no better time for big-stakes, hot-issue politicking than a legislature’s “lame-duck” (post-election) session. Reason: Even if an Ohio legislator didn’t run for re-election Nov. 8, or lost, the terms of all 99 2021-22 House members, and half of the Ohio Senate’s 33 members, run through Dec. 31.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?

Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Scattered showers, heavy storms with muggy air, cooler Monday

Skies became increasingly cloudy and foreboding in a humid southerly flow, with scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms rolling through the region repeatedly, dumping locally 1 to 2 inches of rain. Temperatures topped out in the mid-80 before showers cooled readings into the low 70s. A band of rain and heavier storms will shift east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
