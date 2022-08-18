ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Comments / 4

Related
wdrb.com

Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

State fair closing early due to incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
City
Walnut Grove, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Jefferson County, KY
Education
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

2 teens in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers received a call of a shooting around 8:30p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of S 43rd Street. When officers arrived on scene they located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergartners#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Lincoln Elementary
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS athletes no longer have to 'test to play'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. The players, cheerleaders, and dancers can cross off getting a nose swab as part of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
Wave 3

Bellarmine University welcomes new freshman class for move-in day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -550 students are being added to Bellarmine University. Families, friends, orientation leaders and residential assistants helped the incoming freshman class move into their dorms Saturday. Students will get to experience “WOW Week” orientation activities leading up to the first day of classes Thursday. ”The parents,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The future of showing cattle starts with our youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before the sun rises, that’s where you’ll find hundreds of youth gathered inside Broadbent Arena, doing one thing that has been passed down from generation to generation. “Since we live in Kentucky, it’s more of like a tradition, honestly, and we really just have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood leaves 1 dead, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of West Broadway around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. When Second Division officers arrived, they located an adult male down on the ground who had sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy