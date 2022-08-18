Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Retired JCPS teacher using classroom skills to teach financial literacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bridgette Johnson is not your typical teacher. In fact, even her name is unusual. "When I was in the classroom, I would jingle off songs and different things like that and I could capture the kids' attention," Johnson said. "So I got known as 'DJ BJ The Rapping School Teacher.'"
wdrb.com
Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest update from the Kentucky State Fair, the fair will resume its normal hours and operations on Sunday. The update was released around 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly three hours after officers responded to “suspicious activity” reported earlier in the evening. Around...
GCCS has agreement in place to buy property for new middle school
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) has been trying to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School away from its current location for some time now. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the city is moving.
Wave 3
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one. In a release sent by KSP, three arrests were adults, and six were minors.
Wave 3
2 teens in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers received a call of a shooting around 8:30p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of S 43rd Street. When officers arrived on scene they located a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
wdrb.com
2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro leaders discuss future of west Louisville neighborhoods with residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — West Louisville neighborhood council members held a town hall Saturday afternoon urging residents to come out and talk with them. Councilmembers Angela Bowens, Donna Purvis, Jecorey Arthur and council president David James spent the afternoon at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center hosting discussions and answering questions.
Wave 3
JCPS athletes no longer have to 'test to play'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. The players, cheerleaders, and dancers can cross off getting a nose swab as part of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Bellarmine University welcomes new freshman class for move-in day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -550 students are being added to Bellarmine University. Families, friends, orientation leaders and residential assistants helped the incoming freshman class move into their dorms Saturday. Students will get to experience “WOW Week” orientation activities leading up to the first day of classes Thursday. ”The parents,...
spectrumnews1.com
The future of showing cattle starts with our youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before the sun rises, that’s where you’ll find hundreds of youth gathered inside Broadbent Arena, doing one thing that has been passed down from generation to generation. “Since we live in Kentucky, it’s more of like a tradition, honestly, and we really just have...
Shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood leaves 1 dead, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of West Broadway around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. When Second Division officers arrived, they located an adult male down on the ground who had sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
Wave 3
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3700 block of West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man shot multiple...
Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
Comments / 4