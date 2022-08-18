Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
NDSU’s Mauch Ready To Lead Offensive Line
FARGO, N.D — The North Dakota State rams, also known as the offensive line, are the staple to the identity of the program’s run first offense. Last year, the O-Line paved the way for the second best rushing average in the FCS. That’ll look to continue this season...
ndhsaa.com
West Fargo Horace football joins the varsity ranks with game against talented Fargo North squad
FARGO – The West Fargo Horace Hawks football team took flight Friday night. Horace played its first high school football game as a varsity program on Friday, August 19 playing at Fargo North High School. The Hawks do not have any seniors on their roster this fall and took...
kvrr.com
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
kvrr.com
LIVE: Air Force Band Brings Top Brass To ND/MN
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hear the patriotic sounds of the United States Air Force over the next few days in our region. The Heartland of America Band’s Offutt Brass Quintet is touring North Dakota and Minnesota. They stopped by the KVRR studios for a performance on the morning...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
newsdakota.com
Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year’s harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
kvrr.com
Pro life rally held across the street from new Moorhead abortion clinic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A pro life organization and the Diocese of Crookston hold a rally across from the Red River Women’s Clinic’s new Moorhead location. They are grateful abortions could soon no longer be lawful in North Dakota, but are concerned the state’s only abortion clinic moved three miles away where the procedure is legal.
wdayradionow.com
Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
AG Week
Southeastern North Dakota corn crop keeping steady, despite late planting
WYNDMERE, N.D. — Despite the curveballs Mother Nature threw at farmers in the region earlier this year, Carson Klosterman is overall pleased with the status of his corn crop. Klosterman farms in Wyndmere, North Dakota, where he raises soybeans, sugarbeets and corn. Like many producers in the area, his...
hpr1.com
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
kvrr.com
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine...
valleynewslive.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 8-1 vote, the School Board has reinstated the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of their board meetings. Many comments were given, most of which condemned the hateful messages sent by people who opposed their August 9th decision, but conceded that the controversy was not worth the distraction and damage it was causing. Almost all of the ‘yes’ votes were justified on the grounds that the decision was causing undue stress and harm to the board members and their ability to do their jobs.
valleynewslive.com
FPD brings in 10 special education teachers from the Philippines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of staffing shortages, Fargo Public Schools is working on hiring 10 new special educations teachers from the Philippines. The teachers are expected to be in place for this coming school year. FPS says they’re working with a placement agency, Teach Quest USA, to hire the teachers through the J-1 Visa process. They say the teachers are finalizing their paperwork through Teach Quest to obtain their visas and working with ND ESPB to obtain the appropriate licensure.
lakesarearadio.net
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
valleynewslive.com
Man faces attempted murder charges following Wednesday stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say one man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after stabbing another person in Fargo Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., police were called to the 3400 blk. of 13th Ave. S. for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a person who...
