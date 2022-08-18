ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kvrr.com

NDSU's Mauch Ready To Lead Offensive Line

FARGO, N.D — The North Dakota State rams, also known as the offensive line, are the staple to the identity of the program's run first offense. Last year, the O-Line paved the way for the second best rushing average in the FCS. That'll look to continue this season...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

LIVE: Air Force Band Brings Top Brass To ND/MN

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hear the patriotic sounds of the United States Air Force over the next few days in our region. The Heartland of America Band's Offutt Brass Quintet is touring North Dakota and Minnesota. They stopped by the KVRR studios for a performance on the morning...
FARGO, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Hot 97-5

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Small Grain Harvesting Underway In The Region

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The harvesting of small grains is underway in the area. Barnes County Farmer Darin Anderson said yields for spring wheat are slightly smaller compared to last year's harvest. But the proteins are looking good. Spring planting was delayed by a month earlier this...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

Pro life rally held across the street from new Moorhead abortion clinic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A pro life organization and the Diocese of Crookston hold a rally across from the Red River Women's Clinic's new Moorhead location. They are grateful abortions could soon no longer be lawful in North Dakota, but are concerned the state's only abortion clinic moved three miles away where the procedure is legal.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
WEST FARGO, ND
hpr1.com

​The Battle of Moorhead's Bar Burgers

It's Mick's Office vs. Vic's Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it's legendary, let's start with Mick's. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I'd guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick's would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I'd like to be in.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 8-1 vote, the School Board has reinstated the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of their board meetings. Many comments were given, most of which condemned the hateful messages sent by people who opposed their August 9th decision, but conceded that the controversy was not worth the distraction and damage it was causing. Almost all of the 'yes' votes were justified on the grounds that the decision was causing undue stress and harm to the board members and their ability to do their jobs.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD brings in 10 special education teachers from the Philippines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of staffing shortages, Fargo Public Schools is working on hiring 10 new special educations teachers from the Philippines. The teachers are expected to be in place for this coming school year. FPS says they're working with a placement agency, Teach Quest USA, to hire the teachers through the J-1 Visa process. They say the teachers are finalizing their paperwork through Teach Quest to obtain their visas and working with ND ESPB to obtain the appropriate licensure.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man faces attempted murder charges following Wednesday stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say one man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after stabbing another person in Fargo Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., police were called to the 3400 blk. of 13th Ave. S. for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a person who...
FARGO, ND

