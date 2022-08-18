Read full article on original website
What homeless people need to surviveDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Montbello may host next homeless tent villageDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Slumping pot sales raise stakes for Denver industry facing new tax voteMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver ranks No. 1 city for thrift-store shoppingMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado Daily
Special teams ace Anthony Lyle awarded scholarship by CU Buffs football
If Anthony Lyle experiences a moment this season that exceeds the joy and euphoria he enjoyed earlier this week, that will be good news for Colorado football fans. It probably will require some game-changing play, or a monumental upset, for Lyle to reach that sort of personal high once again.
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs’ Karl Dorrell: This year about earning respect
Karl Dorrell and his assistant coaches at Colorado are confident in the potential the Buffaloes have on their roster this year. During the 33rd annual Boulder Chamber Colorado Football Kickoff Luncheon on Friday, Dorrell spoke about that potential, but then firmly directed his comments at the players sitting in the back of the room.
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations
Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
Center for grieving kids, families founded by former Broncos opens new location
A center that offers support to people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one is expanding to a new location in Aurora.
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado
Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
Colorado panel begins work on name change for Mount Evans
A Colorado panel is getting ready to take on the most controversial name change in its two-year history: Mount Evans. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which is tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive, decided Thursday that it’s ready to start looking at six proposals for the renaming of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County.
Hundreds of incoming School of Mines students march up Zion
Hundreds of new students at the Colorado School of Mines are marching up Mount Zion in Golden in a tradition dating back to 1908.About 1,665 students embarked on the trek to carry a 10-pound rock from their hometown for three miles up the mountain and spruce up the "M," by placing their rock down in the giant M-shaped display on the side of the mountain. Last year, second-year students participated alongside incoming freshmen and transfers because of a hiatus the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First-year students and transfers broke a record last year with the largest class in the school's history -- about 1,580 students.Other traditions and activities take place at the top of the climb, such as "whitewashing" the rocks for a new coat of paint and spray-painting the students' mining helmets.
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
Man accused in Colorado crime spree given two PR bonds
Some of the state’s top law enforcement officers say an alleged crime spree that spanned more than 100 miles further demonstrates a lack of consequences for criminals in the court system.
Denver judge has two months to rule on Adams 14 lawsuit
A Denver judge now has 63 days to decide whether or not to stop the State Board of Education's decision to reorganize the Adams County School District 14.Adams 14 filed a lawsuit against the state after the Board of Education's vote in May to reorganize the school district and revoke its accreditation.The process to dissolve the district could take up to a year. Adams 14 wants the judge to halt the state's order and to review whether or not it was legal. The state stands by its decision citing consistently low student performance and has asked the judge to...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Here's The Best Loaded Fries In Colorado
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in every state.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Showers and thunderstorms across Colorado through the weekend
Mostly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the upper 50s in Denver. More thunderstorms are on the way, especially over the mountains and foothills Sunday.
Former Olympian who uses wheelchair says bridge elevators should operate 24/7
A Denver native and former Olympian says her rights are being taken away. Amy Van Dyken, who uses a wheelchair, is fighting to get the elevators running at the 18th Union Gateway Bridge.
