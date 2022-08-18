ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolution battle Toronto FC to 2-2 draw

By CBS Boston
 3 days ago

TORONTO - The New England Revolution (8-7-10; 34 pts.) played Toronto FC (8-12-6; 30 pts.) to a 2-2 draw at BMO Field on Wednesday night behind goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks. Now with only two losses in their last 17 games, the Revolution have climbed up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference following Wednesday's MLS action.

The Revolution carried a four-game shutout streak into Wednesday's match, which ended in the 31st minute when Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi scored the game's opening goal from the penalty spot. New England's shutout streak ended at 402 minutes, the second longest in club history. Djordje Petrović, who had been in net for the entirety of that run, finished the match with five saves.

New England responded emphatically before halftime as Rennicks' shot was saved and McNamara cleaned up the rebound, burying his second goal of the season from close range in the 37th minute. For McNamara, who has contributed to four goals in the last three games, it marked his 20th MLS regular season goal.

Shortly after the intermission, Rennicks, making his fourth straight start, put the visitors ahead with his second career MLS goal. The Homegrown forward collected Carles Gil's through ball and fired a right-footed shot past Alex Bono in the 48th minute. Gil recorded his 13th assist on the play, only one behind the MLS lead.

The Revolution fought hard to close out the match, but a spectacular strike from Domenico Criscito in the 75th minute pulled Toronto FC level at 2-2. Criscito's volley originated from a corner kick, one of 17 on the night for Toronto, which means New England has still not allowed a goal from open play in more than six games, or 548 consecutive minutes.

Bruce Arena called upon a pair of 17-year-old Revolution Academy products in Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic as substitutes in the 68th minute. Buck earned his second MLS appearance, while Bajraktarevic made his MLS debut.

