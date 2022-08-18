Read full article on original website
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Heidi Montag Pratt is in nesting mode in a major way. While talking to PEOPLE about her home organization as she awaits her second baby, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, shares how meaningful the months ahead will be as she and husband Spencer Pratt shift to being a family of four.
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2
Heidi Montag Pratt had specific goals in mind when it came to getting her home ready for the arrival of her second baby later this year. "I've been waiting to do the nursery for a while, looking for just the right time because I wanted to change Gunner's room into the nursery," The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, tells PEOPLE of her son, 4, with husband Spencer Pratt. "I've been waiting to transition him to a different room in the house."
Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby Girl: 'From Love Comes Life'
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have added another little one to their family!. The Grammy-winning singer, 46, and the Argentinian actress, 35, welcomed their fourth baby, daughter Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, they announced on Instagram Friday. The couple is already parents to daughter Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 8.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Ari "pulled a Bini" on 90 Day Fiancé. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's second installment of the show's "Tell All" special, Ari reveals she left the country for three months with the couple's child, Avi, and simply blocked Bini's phone number while she was gone. When recounting...
'Seeking Sister Wife' 's Nick and His 2 Wives Propose to Danielle: 'Wait, Really?'
The Davis family is about to pop the question on Seeking Sister Wife!. In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode, Nick, Jennifer and April Davis ask Danielle to officially join their family. "We've decided to propose to Danielle at the Denver clock tower," Nick says in a confessional alongside wives...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Western-Themed Wedding in Wyoming
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal have tied the knot!. The business executive and philanthropist, 52, married Bernthal, 50, the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, on Saturday in Wyoming. The couple, who share a love of country music and got engaged on a ranch, incorporated a number of Western...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Christine Brown Is a 'Sobbing Mess' as Youngest Child Truely Starts Middle School
Christine Brown is seeing her youngest child off to middle school. In an Instagram post, the Sister Wives mom admitted she got emotional watching her 12-year-old Truely Brown embark on her first day of junior high. "It's Truely's first day of middle school. She's so excited to make friends!" Christine,...
Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional as She Shares Tribute After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Richard Engel's Son
The NBC News family is sending their love to colleague Richard Engel, who announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry on Thursday. During Friday morning's episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of Henry's death and looked back on the little boy's battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder.
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Jokes About His Happy Single Life: 'I'm in Love with a Lot of People'
Music has always come first for Tevin Campbell. The 45-year-old R&B singer, whose romantic '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and "I'm Ready" made him a star, recently opened up to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about his ups and downs in the music industry, and also his personal journey as a gay man.
Eva Mendes Has a Ryan Gosling 'Gray Man' Photo as Her Phone Background — See the Cute Video
Ryan Gosling is never far from Eva Mendes' mind — and grasp!. The actress, 48, showed off her love for her longtime beau in a black-and-white Instagram video Thursday, in which she is seen wiping down her smartphone. Facing the phone screen to the camera, Mendes laughs and pauses...
Casey Affleck Missed Brother Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration Due to 'Parental Obligations'
Not all of the Afflecks could be in attendance at this weekend's big wedding celebration weekend. A source tells PEOPLE that Casey Affleck missed the Georgia ceremony celebrating his brother Ben Affleck's nuptials with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." Casey, 47, was previously...
See Inside Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo's Family-Friendly California Home
Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo invited viewers inside their California home. In a new YouTube video, the couple open up the family-friendly house in North Hollywood that they share with daughters Evangeline, 1, and Felicity, 4. While giving a tour of the dining room, the Counting On...
Ben Affleck's Mom Leaves Hospital After Ambulance Called to His Home Before Wedding Celebration
An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia compound, as he and Jennifer Lopez prepare to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family. The ambulance arrived at the estate and transported a patient to a Savannah-area hospital, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the emergency vehicle can be seen exiting the property as Affleck's car follows behind.
Mom of 3 Says Youngest 'Didn't Recognize Me' When She Reunited with Kids After Lengthy COVID Battle
After more than a year since she was hospitalized due to COVID-19, a Texas mother of three has finally returned home. Jazmin Kirkland reunited with her family this month for the first time since she was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19 last summer, NBC affiliate KXAS reported. The...
