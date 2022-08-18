ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
rentonreporter.com

Common Ground Coffee and Cupcakes celebrates its ‘Sweet 16’

“How can you get mad when you’re ordering a cupcake?” says Leng Woon, 70, as he sets up pink patio chairs on the morning of Aug. 13, which just so happens to be the 16th anniversary of his Renton bakery, Common Ground Coffee and Cupcakes. To celebrate 16...
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
tourcounsel.com

Top 10 Attractions in Seattle (with Map & Photos)

In this article, we will be transported to the wonderful city of Seattle. The attractions of this major county seat in Washington state are sure to interest anyone who wants to experience the true spirit of the US Northwest. This environmentally friendly city is ready to offer comfortable bike paths...
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best day trips from Seattle

With everything Seattle has to offer, it can be hard to imagine wanting to get out of the city for even just an hour or two. But it would be a shame to spend a sunny day in museums and craft breweries when there’s such gorgeous scenery to enjoy just a day trip beyond the city limits.
thurstontalk.com

Where to Find Mouth-Watering Breads and Pastries at Olympia Bakeries

It’s just a fact: life is better with freshly baked bread and pastries. Loaves, scones, baguettes, muffins, the list goes on and on. Are you getting hungry? We are too. Thankfully, you won’t have to drive far to satisfy the craving. Here is where to find breads and pastries with a list of great Bakeries in Olympia.
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
boatlyfe.com

Boating in Seattle: Everything You Need to Know

Boating is immensely popular in the state of Washington. It is estimated that 700,000 Washingtonians own some type of watercraft—and Seattle happens to be a major hub for this boating activity. Locals here love to get on the water, whether it’s a day boat, sailboat, yacht, or row boat. If you’re looking for a happy boating community to get cozy with, consider boating in Seattle, which offers beginners and enthusiasts the perfect setting and circumstances to get going.
parentmap.com

4 Fantastic Day Trip Destinations for Seattle-Area Families

What’s the perfect recipe for a summer day trip? Each family will have a different answer to that question, but I’m willing to bet there are some common ingredients, at least for us Puget Sound–area parents: not too long of a drive; water to splash in; and a town to explore that offers history, whimsy and grown-up-worthy grub.
rentonreporter.com

Rain City Market bring the bodega experience to downtown Renton

Recently, I have been infatuated with the idea of a New York-style bodega. I have never been to one, or New York for that matter, but I have a good idea of what it would be like in my mind’s eye. A cross between a convenience store, a supermarket,...
myedmondsnews.com

Defying diagnosis, sisters repeat high school relay race

Being told you have months, maybe a year, to live clarifies priorities pretty quickly, and for Edmonds resident Deborah Ridgeway, that prognosis inspired a relay race. In 1991 Ridgeway and her three sisters — Naomi, Anita and Deborah’s twin sister Rebecca — ran on the Meridian High School track team, a school just north of Bellingham. At one track meet they decided to run the 4 X 200 relay race , calling themselves the 4X Osburn, using their last name. Although the sisters came in last place, their familial ties generated local news coverage.
macaronikid.com

Bremerton Fly-In & Car Show - FREE Flights for Ages 8-17

Join us on Saturday, August 27 for a day of family fun at the Bremerton National Airport! This year’s annual Fly-In & Car Show is back for the first time since covid, and it’s sure to be the best yet. Come experience historic biplanes from Olde Thyme Aviation, classic cars, overhead flight demonstrations from Beech Boys and Warbirds, and over a dozen vendors!
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue to Host Rock ’N’ Roll Running Event for First Time

For the first time ever, the Rock ’n’ Roll Washington running event will be taking place in Bellevue. Taking place on September 3rd and 4th, the kids run, 5K and half marathon will be over Labor Day weekend. Live musical acts will be stationed throughout the half marathon...
