MyNorthwest.com
Get your lower back inked at this weekend’s Seattle Tattoo Expo — but don’t call it a ‘tramp stamp’
This week, 25 years ago, I was a 17-year-old college freshman, freshly launched from the nest, drunk on freedom, and equipped with a fake ID. And the way I chose to celebrate my newfound independence has stuck with me forever: I got a tattoo. I chose a moon and star...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
rentonreporter.com
Common Ground Coffee and Cupcakes celebrates its ‘Sweet 16’
“How can you get mad when you’re ordering a cupcake?” says Leng Woon, 70, as he sets up pink patio chairs on the morning of Aug. 13, which just so happens to be the 16th anniversary of his Renton bakery, Common Ground Coffee and Cupcakes. To celebrate 16...
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
KING-5
This television station is run by a retirement community in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. — Host Nancy Bogni is a retired executive assistant. Editor Richard Barnhart had a pottery studio in the basement of his house. And set designer Sondra London was once a children's librarian. They're all part of the all-volunteer staff of Channel 370 at Wesley Homes, a...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022
This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with events from CHOMP! 2022 to the LUSIO Lights Festival and from Seafair Floating Concert to the kickoff of the Seattle Design Festival vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues...
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
tourcounsel.com
Top 10 Attractions in Seattle (with Map & Photos)
In this article, we will be transported to the wonderful city of Seattle. The attractions of this major county seat in Washington state are sure to interest anyone who wants to experience the true spirit of the US Northwest. This environmentally friendly city is ready to offer comfortable bike paths...
'It’s a thrill': Thousands of swifts expected to descend upon a chimney in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Every evening at dusk, typically starting at the end of August and into September, thousands of Vaux’s swifts circle the chimney at Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe. The birds fly in a circular motion and then descend into an old chimney to roost. It’s...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best day trips from Seattle
With everything Seattle has to offer, it can be hard to imagine wanting to get out of the city for even just an hour or two. But it would be a shame to spend a sunny day in museums and craft breweries when there’s such gorgeous scenery to enjoy just a day trip beyond the city limits.
thurstontalk.com
Where to Find Mouth-Watering Breads and Pastries at Olympia Bakeries
It’s just a fact: life is better with freshly baked bread and pastries. Loaves, scones, baguettes, muffins, the list goes on and on. Are you getting hungry? We are too. Thankfully, you won’t have to drive far to satisfy the craving. Here is where to find breads and pastries with a list of great Bakeries in Olympia.
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
boatlyfe.com
Boating in Seattle: Everything You Need to Know
Boating is immensely popular in the state of Washington. It is estimated that 700,000 Washingtonians own some type of watercraft—and Seattle happens to be a major hub for this boating activity. Locals here love to get on the water, whether it’s a day boat, sailboat, yacht, or row boat. If you’re looking for a happy boating community to get cozy with, consider boating in Seattle, which offers beginners and enthusiasts the perfect setting and circumstances to get going.
parentmap.com
4 Fantastic Day Trip Destinations for Seattle-Area Families
What’s the perfect recipe for a summer day trip? Each family will have a different answer to that question, but I’m willing to bet there are some common ingredients, at least for us Puget Sound–area parents: not too long of a drive; water to splash in; and a town to explore that offers history, whimsy and grown-up-worthy grub.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
rentonreporter.com
Rain City Market bring the bodega experience to downtown Renton
Recently, I have been infatuated with the idea of a New York-style bodega. I have never been to one, or New York for that matter, but I have a good idea of what it would be like in my mind’s eye. A cross between a convenience store, a supermarket,...
myedmondsnews.com
Defying diagnosis, sisters repeat high school relay race
Being told you have months, maybe a year, to live clarifies priorities pretty quickly, and for Edmonds resident Deborah Ridgeway, that prognosis inspired a relay race. In 1991 Ridgeway and her three sisters — Naomi, Anita and Deborah’s twin sister Rebecca — ran on the Meridian High School track team, a school just north of Bellingham. At one track meet they decided to run the 4 X 200 relay race , calling themselves the 4X Osburn, using their last name. Although the sisters came in last place, their familial ties generated local news coverage.
macaronikid.com
Bremerton Fly-In & Car Show - FREE Flights for Ages 8-17
Join us on Saturday, August 27 for a day of family fun at the Bremerton National Airport! This year’s annual Fly-In & Car Show is back for the first time since covid, and it’s sure to be the best yet. Come experience historic biplanes from Olde Thyme Aviation, classic cars, overhead flight demonstrations from Beech Boys and Warbirds, and over a dozen vendors!
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue to Host Rock ’N’ Roll Running Event for First Time
For the first time ever, the Rock ’n’ Roll Washington running event will be taking place in Bellevue. Taking place on September 3rd and 4th, the kids run, 5K and half marathon will be over Labor Day weekend. Live musical acts will be stationed throughout the half marathon...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
