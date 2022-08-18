Read full article on original website
fox9.com
USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin teen, boy win first prize in separate divisions
The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship. Winners were announced in the teens and kids division Sunday. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize in the kids division while Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, took home the top prize in the teen division.
fox9.com
Minnesotan teen named to national high school All-American bowling team
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A recent graduate from New Prague High School has received some national attention this summer, after the accomplished Minnesota bowler was selected to a list of nationwide stand-outs. Adam Pankow loves bowling, and if you watch him in action, it seems like the game loves him...
Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets
Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Western Wisconsin community gathers to honor late football coach Bruce Larson
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A lightning storm couldn't stop a community from honoring the life of a beloved coach lost too soon.Bruce Larson died unexpectedly back in February. He touched many lives during his decades as the head football coach at Somerset High School in Wisconsin.The team's first game of the season was postponed because of the weather, but the planned ceremony took place in the gym. Fans, alumni, community members, and dozens of former players were there to honor Larson."Obviously, my dad was a really special man," said Rocky Larson, Bruce's son. "He impacted a lot of people's lives if...
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
700 Bicyclists take off on Ride Across Wisconsin, WBF shows off alternative cycling options along route
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin’s bike trails on Saturday and Sunday. The mass of cyclists started their 235-mile journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse. They’re riding to the Milwaukee River on the other side of the state. It’s not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 states are on the trip,...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
WEAU-TV 13
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
nbc15.com
Afghanistan family finds resettling challenging in Wisconsin
Ahead of Sauk Prairie’s first varsity football game of the season, the team took some time to recognize their area heroes during Veterans Appreciation Night. An Afghan family says they are ready to find their home in the United States and hope their experiences since arriving will help show policymakers some of the gaps still in the system.
fox9.com
Minnesota high school senior completes elite Navy flight training program
Como Park Senior High School student Alexander Le completed an intense eight-week Navy Flight Academy training program. He was just one of 24 people selected nationwide for the program.
nbc15.com
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
Great Lakes Now
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
spectrumnews1.com
Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
Wisconsin doctors split on whether risky child pregnancies warrant life-saving exception
In 2020, 14 girls under the age of 15 had induced abortions in Wisconsin, according to the latest data from the Department of Health Services. In 2017, that number was 17. That same year, the latest for which data is available, 24 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 gave birth. The Department does not appear to track maternal mortality under age 15.
