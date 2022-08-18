Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO