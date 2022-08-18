ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot multiple times at home in Oakland's Little Saigon

OAKLAND – Multiple gunshots hit a woman inside her Oakland home early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of 10th Street, just outside the city's Little Saigon neighborhood, which has disproportionately suffered from crime.

Officers went to the home where they provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where she was in stable condition, police said.

Oakland police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information about it is urged to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

