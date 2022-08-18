ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota National Guard holds weekend field training in Kimball Bottoms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kimball Bottoms has more traffic than usual this weekend. The North Dakota National Guard’s 957 engineer company will be using the river for their field training exercise. These are some of the soldiers going through the training this year to assemble and disassemble this large...
MILITARY
Education
valleynewslive.com

Driver shortage impacting MATBUS routes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The bus driver shortage is hitting both the school districts and city busses. MATBUS says because of the continued driver shortage, they will be reducing the amount of time they spend on certain routes. The routes most impacted are 11, 13, 14, 15 and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
CASS COUNTY, ND
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
US 103.3

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo to require additional licenses for massage therapists next month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new city requirement is creating some tension for massage therapists in Fargo. Starting next month, they will have to pay additional fees to keep their doors open. “We’re being penalized for doing legitimate therapeutic massage in lieu of those that are not,” Licensed...
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
valleynewslive.com

18 students graduate from local Peace Officer Academy

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department graduated 18 students in the first class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The graduation ceremony was held at West Fargo High School on August 18. The Peace Officer Training Program, held in partnership with Lake Region State...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
boreal.org

Traveling nurses ready to fill in if Minnesota nurses strike

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says there are no formal talks scheduled with hospital leaders this weekend as negotiations continue in an effort to avert a strike. The 15,000-member union voted this week to authorize a strike, but its leaders are still in discussions about when and if to call one at all. If they do, the union says it would be one of the largest in U.S. history.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Valley City school facilities in need of repair

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - The Valley City School board has moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities. “Looking at the state of our facilities and...
VALLEY CITY, ND

