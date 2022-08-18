Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead parents will receive a notice if their child will have a bus to ride or not
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If parents haven’t already been notified that buses will not be going through their neighborhood this school year, today is the last day. The Moorhead school board made changes to the transportation plan this year due to bus driver shortages. Families living within...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota National Guard holds weekend field training in Kimball Bottoms
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kimball Bottoms has more traffic than usual this weekend. The North Dakota National Guard’s 957 engineer company will be using the river for their field training exercise. These are some of the soldiers going through the training this year to assemble and disassemble this large...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Driver shortage impacting MATBUS routes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The bus driver shortage is hitting both the school districts and city busses. MATBUS says because of the continued driver shortage, they will be reducing the amount of time they spend on certain routes. The routes most impacted are 11, 13, 14, 15 and...
valleynewslive.com
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest […]
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo to require additional licenses for massage therapists next month
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new city requirement is creating some tension for massage therapists in Fargo. Starting next month, they will have to pay additional fees to keep their doors open. “We’re being penalized for doing legitimate therapeutic massage in lieu of those that are not,” Licensed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
valleynewslive.com
18 students graduate from local Peace Officer Academy
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department graduated 18 students in the first class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The graduation ceremony was held at West Fargo High School on August 18. The Peace Officer Training Program, held in partnership with Lake Region State...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
valleynewslive.com
No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
boreal.org
Traveling nurses ready to fill in if Minnesota nurses strike
The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says there are no formal talks scheduled with hospital leaders this weekend as negotiations continue in an effort to avert a strike. The 15,000-member union voted this week to authorize a strike, but its leaders are still in discussions about when and if to call one at all. If they do, the union says it would be one of the largest in U.S. history.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: What Are The 5 Strangest Town Names In North Dakota?
Back with another Top 5 list. This time we have to do a bit of digging. Dig for what you may ask? The weirdest town names in The Rough Rider state. So sit back, relax, and scratch your head at the sight of these bizarre town names in North Dakota.
newsdakota.com
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
valleynewslive.com
Valley City school facilities in need of repair
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - The Valley City School board has moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities. “Looking at the state of our facilities and...
Comments / 0