Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
One killed in York County Crash, officials say
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills 25-Year-Old Lebanon County Woman With 'Beautiful Soul'
A Lebanon woman was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, August 17, 2022., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police. Vanessa R. Henner, 25, of Lebanon, died at the scene of the crash at 4:34 p.m., police detail in the release. Henner was driving...
Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday
1 person dies in West Manchester Township crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Aug. 21: A 37-year-old man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township on Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's Office, the victim was behind the wheel when they crashed into other vehicles and set off a chain of events at the traffic lights on Route 30 and Trinity Road.
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Teen injured in shooting in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Williamsport after officials say he fired shots at another man. Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, Williamsport Police say a man was walking west on Edwin Street when two teenagers in dark clothing approached him. That's when police...
Five people hospitalized after porch collapse at Richland Township home
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department said five people were taken to the hospital after a backyard porch collapsed at a home where a gathering was happening. The collapse happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of Collegiate Drive. The fire department...
One charged with homicide for stabbing in Centre County
Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview are charging a Centre County man with homicide after he stabbed and killed another man Friday night during an altercation. The victim, Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died Aug. 19 as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the scene on Flood Lane in Rush Township shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing. ...
Multiple people hurt in two-vehicle crash that shut down Route 144 for several hours
Motorists leaving the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair were advised Saturday night to use an alternate route after state Route 144 was shut down following a vehicle crash that left multiple people with injuries. Centre Hall mountain reopened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from...
Update: One person died in York County crash
One lane closed following semi-truck accident on I-99
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A semi truck and vehicle accident has closed one lane along Interstate 99 Sunday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Alpha Fire Company said the truck hit the other vehicle before it jackknifed and rolled over. It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. 511 PA lists […]
UPDATE: Centre County man stabbed to death, 1 arrested
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a man is dead following a stabbing in Rush Township. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, police found Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg stabbed in the chest in the area of Flood Lane. It was discovered Lyncha and another man, Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, also of […]
Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
Police search for missing man
Buffalo Township, Pa. — Police and first responders are looking for a 80-year-old man who went missing in the area of Aspen Place. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue flannel pants and was carrying a black cane. Emergency personnel are now moving to a grid search, according to the Union County Emergency Management officials. You may see these people walking in your yards in the area of Brook Park in Lewisburg and surrounding area. Crews have also sent up multiple drones and are searching with K9 units. If you spot this man, please contact 911.
Luzerne County coroner: ‘We need help’
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken was visibly distressed in his Hanover Township office last week as he presented folders of statistics su
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York
The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
Lancaster woman dies following crash on Route 72 in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has died after crashing her vehicle in Lebanon County on Wednesday evening. Vanessa Henner, 25, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Lebanon County Coroner's Office. First responders were dispatched to the crash in Union...
Update: Missing 77-year-old woman located safe
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Audrey Gray, 77, of Mifflin, Juniata County, who has been located safe. Police said Gray may have been at special risk of harm or injury. Gray is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and...
