Boone, NC

wataugaonline.com

New semester, new home 6,100 students move into App State residence halls

BOONE, N.C. — Familiar sights are abundant during move-in week on the Appalachian State University campus: Moms and dads lugging books and minifridges; siblings cramming comforters through doorways; and new and returning Mountaineers making sure to bring the essentials — snacks. Move-in for most App State students living...
BOONE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
Stanly News & Press

Radar, Pfeiffer golfing pioneer and Hall of Famer, has died

Pfeiffer University mourns the loss of Falcon Hall of Famer and former Pfeiffer Board of Trustee Member (2008-2012) Dana Rader. Rader, a trailblazer in women’s golf, became the first Pfeiffer female golfer to make the men’s team in 1978 before Pfeiffer began sponsoring women’s golf. She would work her way up to the No. 2 position on the team in 1980.
MISENHEIMER, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Who's the Fairest of the Fair?

On the evening of the Appalachian Fair's opening night Monday, 14 young women from the area will compete to be crowned Fairest of the Fair for 2022. Contestants in the pageant, which is an 84-year-old tradition at Washington County's annual fair, will be judged by a panel based on their beauty, poise and personality.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Bring on the Beans! Watauga County Farmers Market

Watauga County Farmers Market August 20th - Bring on the Beans!. Green Beans, Bush Beans, Pole Beans, Wax Beans, String Beans, Runners, Pink Tips, and Haricot Verts... We love them all! There are beans a-plenty available now at the Market! And don't be afraid to stock up on all of your favorites, because they are awesome to can and store well in the freezer for up to 8 months! Loose Roosters in the Music Tent! The Children's Council will be n the kid's corner with paper flower crafts and bubbles. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Second deer in NC tests positive for CWD

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495

Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory American Legion Fair, August 31st – September 5th

Newton, NC – Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.
NEWTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Blowing Rock State of the Town

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, the Town of Blowing Rock, and the Government & Education Committee are hosting the annual “State of the Town” event on, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street. Charles Hardin, the CEO of Blowing Rock...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WJHL

WWII veteran Tab Torbett celebrates 101st birthday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities World War 2 veteran continues to prove he’s a survivor. Tab Torbett of Piney Flats made it through the thick of battle in a march across Europe to defeat the Nazis. On Friday, he turned 101 years old. Torbett was the guest of honor at a birthday party […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
ASHEVILLE, NC

