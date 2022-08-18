Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
New semester, new home 6,100 students move into App State residence halls
BOONE, N.C. — Familiar sights are abundant during move-in week on the Appalachian State University campus: Moms and dads lugging books and minifridges; siblings cramming comforters through doorways; and new and returning Mountaineers making sure to bring the essentials — snacks. Move-in for most App State students living...
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Stanly News & Press
Radar, Pfeiffer golfing pioneer and Hall of Famer, has died
Pfeiffer University mourns the loss of Falcon Hall of Famer and former Pfeiffer Board of Trustee Member (2008-2012) Dana Rader. Rader, a trailblazer in women’s golf, became the first Pfeiffer female golfer to make the men’s team in 1978 before Pfeiffer began sponsoring women’s golf. She would work her way up to the No. 2 position on the team in 1980.
North Carolina speedway cancels its 2022 races, blames boycott and abuse from fans
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in a more than 1,600-word post on […]
Kingsport Times-News
Who's the Fairest of the Fair?
On the evening of the Appalachian Fair's opening night Monday, 14 young women from the area will compete to be crowned Fairest of the Fair for 2022. Contestants in the pageant, which is an 84-year-old tradition at Washington County's annual fair, will be judged by a panel based on their beauty, poise and personality.
Go Blue Ridge
Bring on the Beans! Watauga County Farmers Market
Watauga County Farmers Market August 20th - Bring on the Beans!. Green Beans, Bush Beans, Pole Beans, Wax Beans, String Beans, Runners, Pink Tips, and Haricot Verts... We love them all! There are beans a-plenty available now at the Market! And don't be afraid to stock up on all of your favorites, because they are awesome to can and store well in the freezer for up to 8 months! Loose Roosters in the Music Tent! The Children's Council will be n the kid's corner with paper flower crafts and bubbles. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
Second deer in NC tests positive for CWD
RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory American Legion Fair, August 31st – September 5th
Newton, NC – Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
Go Blue Ridge
Blowing Rock State of the Town
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, the Town of Blowing Rock, and the Government & Education Committee are hosting the annual “State of the Town” event on, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street. Charles Hardin, the CEO of Blowing Rock...
WWII veteran Tab Torbett celebrates 101st birthday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities World War 2 veteran continues to prove he’s a survivor. Tab Torbett of Piney Flats made it through the thick of battle in a march across Europe to defeat the Nazis. On Friday, he turned 101 years old. Torbett was the guest of honor at a birthday party […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
