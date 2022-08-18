ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

Steel-High hungry for another ring, 2022 FNF Preview

By Jared Phillips
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkZ1r_0hLR6WGx00

STEELTON, Pa (WHTM) — Steel High is no stranger to championships. The Steam Rollers are exactly that in Class 1A, winning four of the past six District lll championships, including a state title in 2020.

Fresh off another district title in 2021, the expectation is nothing less for the Rollers, it’s all about getting back to the state championship game and winning another ring.

Full Interviews

Below you can listen to the full interviews with Steel High junior offensive/defensive lineman Sean Bennett Jr., junior linebacker/defensive end/center/offensive tackle Amari Williams, senior running back/linebacker Jakhai Noss and junior defensive end/guard Eugene Green.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione , Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Hershey Trojans need trust, 2022 FNF Preview

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — You hear it so often in sports interviews, many athletes consider the team they belong to as an extension of their family, especially in football. And for Hershey, they are still trying to find that bond. The Trojans finished last season 1-9 overall, but they gained experience, are a veteran group […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Delone Catholic wants a district crown, 2022 FNF Preview

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa (WHTM) — The past two seasons, Delone Catholic has made it to their district title game. The past two seasons, the Squires have lost that game to Steel High. In fact, between their time fluctuating between Class 1A and 2A, the Squires have actually made a district title game for four years straight, […]
MCSHERRYSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Cedar Cliff ready to win it all, 2022 FNF Preview

CAMP HILL, Pa (WHTM) — The Cedar Cliff football team is no stranger to postseason play. Last year the Colts made it to the District lll Class 5A semifinals, in 2019, they lost in the championship game. The last time Cedar Cliff won a district title was 1996 in Class 4A when they defeated Wilson […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

West York getting back to basics, 2022 FNF Preview

YORK, Pa (WHTM) — West York is back to square one and building from the ground up. After finishing last season winless (0-10), the Bulldogs know it’s time for a change. They’ve switched up the offense a little bit and have a lot of skill positions returners on their team. But the message this year, […]
WEST YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Steelton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
abc27 News

Ephrata looking to get over the .500 hump, 2022 FNF Preview

Ephrata, P.A. (WHTM) — Ephrata is trying to do something that hasn’t been done at the school in 35 years. That’s go to the district playoffs. The Mountaineers were 5-5 last season and felt like they were a play here or there away from finally getting over the hump for the first time since 1987. […]
EPHRATA, PA
FOX 43

Middletown football plays scrimmage despite hazing investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown High School played their Saturday morning scrimmage against Northern High School while also facing scrutiny over a current hazing investigation. FOX43 spoke to recently named acting coach, Robert Brodish, at the game. Brodish was made promoted to he lead for the upcoming season following former head coach Scott Acri's resignation on Monday, Aug. 15.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Solanco has the experience to make a run, FNF 2022 Preview

Quarryville, P.A. (WHTM) — 2021 was a rough go for the Solanco Golden Mules. Anthony Cox’s unit finished just 3-7, but there’s reason for hope in 2022. The team returns 26 seniors, many of which saw significant time on the field last fall, and coach believes that experience is all they need to flip the […]
QUARRYVILLE, PA
abc27 News

West Perry ready to bring the boom, 2022 FNF Preview

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — West Perry has one goal this year on the gridiron, be the most physical 11 players on the field. The Mustangs finished the season 5-5 last year, punching their ticket to the District lll Class 3A playoffs before falling to Middletown in the first round. They may have lost a few […]
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Fnf#Television#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Fnf Preview#The Steam Rollers#The Mid Penn Conference#Yaiaa#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Columbia welcomes new coach, same expectation, 2022 FNF Preview

COLUMBIA, Pa (WHTM) — The Columbia Crimson Tide are ready for another successful season under first-year head coach Brady Mathias. But Mathais served a few seasons as an assistant for Columbia before his promotion, so the formula isn’t changing. After finishing the 2021 season 8-1, placing second behind undefeated York Catholic, the Crimson Tide fell […]
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27 News

Conestoga Valley hopeful for bright future, FNF 2022 Preview

Lancaster, P.A. (WHTM) — Conestoga Valley ushers in a new regime this fall, but there’s familiarity at the top. New head coach Jon Scepanski comes to the Valley from Northeastern, but he spent time with the Buckskins as an assistant from 2009-2011. While there are improvements to make on the field when taking over a […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Revolution play by play announcer reflects on 1000 wins

York, P.A. (WHTM) — Thursday night the York Revolution crossed a major franchise milestone, and they were just the fifth in Atlantic League history to do it. Sitting on the brink of 999-999, the Revolution captured their 1000th franchise win with a 5-4 win over the Lancaster Barnstormers. While four other teams in Atlantic League […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Newport building life lessons, 2022 FNF Preview

NEWPORT, Pa (WHTM) — The Newport Buffaloes are trying to rebound off a season where they were hit with a lot of injuries and illnesses. With diminished numbers, Newport finished 2-8 in 2021. But football is always bigger than a game, sure wins are nice, but they only last one season. Newport wants to build […]
NEWPORT, PA
abc27 News

USA Women’s Wrestling visits The Barn in Lancaster

Lancaster, P.A. (WHTM) — The USA Women’s Wrestling team was in Lancaster Thursday gearing up for the 2022 World Championships in Serbia with a simulated meet at The Barn. The wrestling gym in Lancaster accommodated the USA women’s team and allowed young wrestlers to come check out the best of the best. This comes as […]
LANCASTER, PA
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Steelton-Highspire Rollers (3)

Assistant HC Shawn Evans Jr. Chuck Lamon (Team Leadership Coordinator) Offensive Starters Returning: (9) Defensive Starters Returning: (10) Special Team Starters Returning: (3) Jr. Jaeion Perry 6-1 190 Kick/Punter. Sop. Davon Reid LS. Jr. Ronald Burnett KR. Key Newcomers:. James Evans Soph. DB/WR 6-0 175. Yahmir Ceaser DB/QB 5-11 160.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Middletown football coach resigns amid hazing investigation

(WHTM) – Middletown football coach Scott Acri has resigned amid a hazing investigation, according to Middletown Area School District Communication Specialist Jody Zorbaugh. Rob Brodish will take over as interim coach of Middletown’s football team, athletic director Scott Govern tells abc27 sports. The district plans to release a...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy