Monkeypox cases raises concerns over upcoming large-scale events

Earlier this week, county officials declared monkeypox a health emergency and highlighted that the majority of the cases are in the Coachella Valley, sparking some concern about big events this fall.

"We know that it's very likely that people are coming to Palm Springs, and either bringing disease with them and people go home to their home jurisdiction," said Kim Saruwatari, the county's public health director.

The concern for events came up in Monday's special meeting of the Riverside County board of supervisors.

"There are many, many events planned in the coming months including a pride event and a leather event out in the area that will bring a large number of tourists," Saruwatari told supervisors.

Palm Springs Pride is expecting 60,000 guests per day.

4th District Supervisor Manuel Perez also weighed in with his concerns.

"There are going to be events happening very soon out here. And I just want them to be mindful that potentially, we may need to cancel those facts. And I'm not saying we do now. But I make sure that we're just mindful of all that," Perez said.

Palm Springs Pride president Ron deHarte responded to those concerns.

"Perez didn't say anything about canceling any specific events. He responded to events in general. And I think his concern is a good concern, but the public needs to understand that events like parades and concerts, where people are unlikely to have skin-to-skin contact are safe events to be able to attend. But people need to be aware and have an understanding so they can protect themselves," deHarte said.

DeHarte added that Palm Springs pride is not canceled and the regular planning is moving forward. He did say that he is in contact with the county.

As of Wednesday, Riverside County has 106 monkeypox cases, including 94 in the Coachella Valley. All but one of those cases are among men.

