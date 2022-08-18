ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

They’ve been battered and sometimes broken, but Rays bullpen has survived

ST. PETERSBURG — Remember this game the next time you want to scream. Remember the tense moments, the closeness of the score, the number of innings that needed to be covered. Remember it was the bullpen that held the Royals to one hit over the final four-plus innings of a 3-2 victory that helped catapult the Rays back to the top of the American League wild-card standings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Should the St. Louis Cardinals promote Jordan Walker to Triple-A?

Rising St. Louis Cardinals phenom Jordan Walker is putting on a show in Springfield and could warrant another promotion. The 2020 draft is shaping up to be quite the haul for the St. Louis Cardinals, and no star is shining brighter than Jordan Walker. He currently sports a .310 batting average and a .915 OPS. He has risen quickly to Double-A, a level where he is over four years younger than the average player. In August, Walker has flourished even more, batting .340 with three home runs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy