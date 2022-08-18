Rising St. Louis Cardinals phenom Jordan Walker is putting on a show in Springfield and could warrant another promotion. The 2020 draft is shaping up to be quite the haul for the St. Louis Cardinals, and no star is shining brighter than Jordan Walker. He currently sports a .310 batting average and a .915 OPS. He has risen quickly to Double-A, a level where he is over four years younger than the average player. In August, Walker has flourished even more, batting .340 with three home runs.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO