Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
KSNB Local4
Kool-Aid Days highlighting non-profits
Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. Grand Island teen returns home to community support. Updated: Aug. 18,...
KSNB Local4
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - According to Fonner Park officials, a temporary casino could be open soon. When the State Fair wraps up on September 5th, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park concourse. They hope to...
KSNB Local4
Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding
The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit cooler than usual on Saturday morning. Hastings Museum playing a part in 2022′s Kool-Aid Days. Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Grand parade celebrating Kool-Aid Days
Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. Grand Island teen returns home to community support. Updated: Aug. 18,...
KSNB Local4
Oregon trail rodeo kicks off in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On First Responders Appreciation Night, Grant Turek found success in the Adams County Fairground stadium, just as he did in high school. That’s when he won the 2019 Nebraska High School Rodeo Association Tie-Down Roping Championship. Grant is a central Nebraskan to boot, as he is from St. Paul. Which he said makes the strong first-night extra special.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Heartland Lutheran football ‘trying to turn the culture around’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wins are a motivating factor in sports. Heartland Lutheran football hasn’t experienced a victory since Sept. 18, 2020, an 86-58 win against Lewiston. The Red Hornets didn’t win a game last year and they’re making strides to reverse the tide this season with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball tests youth in exhibition with DI Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - A young Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team battled Division I Nebraska-Omaha Saturday afternoon in an exhibition match at Baxter Arena. The Lopers and Mavericks, old time Division II rivals, met for the first time the fall in over a decade. UNO took all four sets by scores of -16, -19, -22, -22. Statistics are only available for the first three sets.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Museum playing a part in 2022′s Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Starting Friday, the museum will have admission for just $5 throughout the Kool-Aid Days weekend. Then coming up on Sunday, there will be an egg drop contest. The museum will provide supplies so...
KSNB Local4
Kool-Aid Days Cardboard Box Races
If anyone has been to Kool-Aid Days or is planning to go, the first goal is to probably try some of the many flavors of the soft drink. The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit cooler than usual on Saturday morning. Hastings Museum playing a part in 2022′s...
KSNB Local4
Athletes impress on second day of Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The second day of the Oregon Trail Rodeo commenced Saturday with athletes competing in the bareback riding, bull riding, tie down roping, girls barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, mutton busting and more. There were contestants from central Nebraska and beyond taking part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball tied for 2nd in MIAA preseason poll
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is tied for second in the 2022 MIAA preseason coaches’ poll. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own team. Northwest Missouri, UNK, Central Missouri and Washburn each received at least three first...
KSNB Local4
Three-vehicle crash in Merrick County sends one to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fog is believed to be the cause of a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning near Grand Island. According to the Merrick County Sherriff’s office, the accident happened around 6 a.m. at Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road. The report states that a Nissan Murano was...
Comments / 0