GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.

MERRICK COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO