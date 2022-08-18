Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
KSNB Local4
Liederkranz annual Craft Brew and Sausage festival
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. In April, Jayda Hayes had an accident on a playground that left her with several spine injuries including a shattered vertebrae.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home to community support
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. The event will be happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen returns home after recovering from spinal cord injury
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jayda Hayes suffered several spine injuries, including shattered vertebrae, in an accident on a playground in April. After four months of rehab with medical professionals at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, the 13-year-old girl has not only survived but thrived, and on Thursday she returned to Grand Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Adams Central, Holdrege softball co-op to form Liberty Storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Back in February, the reality of how the fall softball season was shaping out became clear for Adams Central and Holdrege. Both were on the precipice of not participating in competition due to a lack of numbers. It forced both program to look around their neighboring...
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital
GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
KSNB Local4
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - According to Fonner Park officials, a temporary casino could be open soon. When the State Fair wraps up on September 5th, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park concourse. They hope to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Arrest made in Landmark Implement fire near Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement, 4815 West Hwy 6, near Hastings. The fire was determined to be a crime of arson. Investigators developed information that Mitchell Linder, 30,...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man charged with possessing fake vaccine card
LINCOLN — A Grand Island man is accused in federal court of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against 34-year-old Jason Olderbak on Tuesday. It charges him with fraudulent use of seals of the United States on a vaccination card on July 30. Court documents don’t reveal many details, but say he bought or procured vaccination cards with a fake Center for Disease Control seal.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Police Sergeant graduates School of Police Staff and Command
KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Police are congratulating one of their own as he returns from a high-level training school. Sergeant Jared Small recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command through Northwestern University. The school is a 10-week program hosted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Hutto, Texas. A news release says it offers upper-level instruction in 27 core areas including Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.
NebraskaTV
Alda man charged with aiding and abetting shooting at GI police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Alda man has been charged after Grand Island Police say he helped two teens shoot at officers earlier this month. Carlos Tax Cervantes, 20, is charged in Hall County Court with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree assault on a peace officer, one count of aiding and abetting unlawful discharge or a firearm from or near a vehicle and one count of transfer of a handgun to a juvenile.
WOWT
Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
HASTINGS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following a fire investigation. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested for second-degree arson and is lodged in Adams County Jail. Investigators determined the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement was arson and the damages are estimated to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Former employee arrested for alleged arson at Hastings implement dealer
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A 30-year-old Hastings man is in custody facing charges related to an alleged arson at Landmark Implement. Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested Mitchell Linder following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement on West Highway 6. The fire was determined...
Comments / 0