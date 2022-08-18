Joe Davis, Nomar Garciaparra Can't Stop Laughing After David Vassegh Fractured His Wrist on Bernie Brewer's Slide

Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Roberts Critical of the Pitch Scouts Said was Prospect's Best
Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot has one of the best changeups in baseball, but manager Dave Roberts says it hasn't had nearly the impact they need it to.
Dodgers News: Watch Mookie Betts Playfully Throw Shade at Brewers Infielder
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had some fun at Brewers infielder Willy Adames' expense on Tuesday night.
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why didn’t you guys retire?’: Albert Pujols’ hilarious message to Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright after ‘one more year’ chants
Albert Pujols turned back the clocks and gave St. Louis Cardinals fans a moment to remember in a rousing win over the Colorado Rockies. He smacked a pinch-hit grand slam to give him his 690th career home run. Fellow Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina showed Pujols with “One more year!” chants. The 42-year-old stayed firm in his stance that this is his last season while taking a little dig at Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video, MLBer Told Cops He Was Celebrating Braves Win Before Stop
2:07 PM PT -- New police video shows Ozuna told a cop he had celebrated the Braves' big win over the Mets on Thursday night with a few beers before he was ultimately arrested for DUI on Friday morning. In the footage, you can clearly hear Ozuna tell an officer,...
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB
Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
Paul George, Clippers slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard reality
There’s no denying that there’s currently a lot of hype surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers this coming season. So much so, that some folks even see them as a potential darkhorse to win it all in 2022-23. At this point, however, the Clippers’ success will rely heavily on...
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Yardbarker
Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts
15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Compares Hanser Alberto to Former LA Infielder
Since Hanser Alberto jumped into the scene, Justin Turner has taken immediate notice of not only his baseball talent but his "gem of a human" personality.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Yardbarker
White Sox Blank Guardians 2-0 in Latest Johnny Cueto Masterpiece
Johnny Cueto held the Cleveland Guardians scoreless for 8.2 innings in Saturday night’s win. The 36-year-old veteran is having one of the best years of his career. He continues to bolster the White Sox playoff hopes. Jose Abreu’s RBI double and heads-up base running by Elvis Andrus provided the run support. The Sox moved within 2.5 games of the Guardians.
Yardbarker
Watch: Brett Baty's rest-of-season outlook + Franmil Reyes' resurgence + NYY relievers | Circling the Bases
D.J. Short, Drew Silva and guest Sarah Langs highlight New York Mets' prospect Brett Baty and his terrific MLB debut, Franmil Reyes' resurgence with the Chicago Cubs and the state of the New York Yankees' closer situation. #MLB #FantasyBaseball #circlingthebases »
