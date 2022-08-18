ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Sports

Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee

One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

P.J. Walker is expected to start at QB for Panthers Friday night

Baker Mayfield is reportedly leading the competition to be the Panthers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the regular season and it doesn’t look like he’ll be doing anything to impact that battle on Friday night. That’s also the case for Sam Darnold, who has been competing with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Packers to activate David Bakhtiari Sunday

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t be staying on the physically unable to perform list into the regular season again this year. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that Bakhtiari will be activated from the list. Bakhtiari tore his ACL late in the 2020 season and missed all but one game last year while working his way back. He had another procedure on his knee this offseason and landing on the PUP list at the start of camp left it unclear if he’d be available for the Packers at the start of the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Dana White claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders was “almost a done deal” in 2020

No, the Dolphins and the Buccaneers weren’t the only teams tampering with Tom Brady in 2020. The Raiders apparently were, too. Along with Rob Gronkowski. In the first-ever “GronkCast” conducted in connection with a UFC event, UFC president Dana White boasted that he’d brokered a deal for Brady and Gronk to go to the Raiders — but that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on it.
NFL
NBC Sports

What impressed King about Lance after seeing QB at 49ers camp

The 49ers have made a statement at the starting quarterback position: Trey Lance is the guy they believe can lead the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl championship. San Francisco paid a hefty price to leap from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State product.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AthlonSports.com

Pete Carroll Has A Concerning Drew Lock Health Update

Earlier this week, the Seattle Seahawks announced Drew Lock would start their second preseason game. Only moments after the announcement did the NFL world learn that Lock tested positive for COVID-19. He missed Seattle's second preseason game on Thursday night, as a result. It's a big setback for the former...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Alex Leatherwood struggles for Raiders in Week Two preseason showing

From the moment the Raiders used the 17th overall pick in the 2021 draft on offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, the team knew it would be a controversial pick. With a new front office and a new coaching staff, there’s no longer any reason to try to justify what may have been a bust.
NFL
NBC Sports

Agent from firm representing Deshaun Watson makes a strange comparison

Ideally, the evaluation and treatment of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will result in an eventual acknowledgment that, despite his claims of innocence, he engaged in misconduct. It becomes more difficult for that to happen, as a practical matter, if he continues to be surrounded by enablers and excuse-makers. On Thursday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Perry: Teams have called Patriots about Kendrick Bourne trade

Is the New England Patriots' wide receiver room a little too crowded?. While the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout, they do have several starting-caliber pass-catchers -- including Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and offseason addition DeVante Parker -- and a promising rookie in second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

10 Eagles to watch vs. Browns in preseason game No. 2

CLEVELAND — After two intense days of joint practices against the Browns this week, don’t expect to see many starters playing on Sunday afternoon. But there are still plenty of reasons to watch. The Eagles are getting closer to the NFL’s deadline to cut their roster down to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Roob's observations after Eagles pick up preseason win in Cleveland

Some shoddy defense by the backups, a game-winning touchdown by a guy who hadn’t caught a pass in six years and a safety who finally made his presence felt. The Eagles finished their five-day stay in Northeastern Ohio Sunday with a 21-20 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells

The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Perry: New Patriots 53-man roster projection with more cuts looming

After their second preseason game of the summer -- a 20-10 victory over Carolina -- there are some Patriots who are clearly trending upward (for example: Hello, Lil'Jordan Humphrey) and some headed in the opposite direction. Patriots Talk: Preseason Game 2 breakdown: Plenty of ups for the Patriots | Listen...
NFL
NBC Sports

Packers release Ty Clary, Chauncey Manac

The Packers announced a pair of cuts on Sunday. Center Ty Clary and linebacker Chauncey Manac were both released from the roster. The Packers now have 83 players on their roster. All 32 teams need to slash their rosters to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. The final cut to...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

How Browns are challenging Eagles with something they rarely see

BEREA, Ohio – The Eagles don’t see play action. Not like this. So every time they got beat by the Browns on play action Thursday, they saw it as a learning experience. And there were quite a few learning experiences. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski loves play action, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Confident Womack 'like a gnat' after third preseason takeaway

Rookie Samuel Womack has been all over the field for the 49ers in his first two weeks of NFL action. His style of play has led to three preseason takeaways for the young cornerback so far -- and earned him an interestingly accurate comparison from teammate Malik Turner. “I really...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

