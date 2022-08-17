Perspective: They’re ‘incarcerated persons,’ not inmates, and you’re the bad guy if you don’t agree

wtf I feel America still needs to do this in the prison system all prisoners should be forced to work extremely long hours extremely hard labor to repay their debt back to society don't care what hippie liberals think prisons are country clubs for people that can't handle Society
I've got 10 years in prison in the state of Florida and we were inmates, convicts, and the worst of the worst and the low and low some of us came home and got better some of us came home and went back but we are inmates and convicts if you step into the prison with the attitude of we are just incarcerated persons, we are going to take advantage of you for certain
bagwells right. if youd set foot in one under real life conditions, youd shut your mouth. i read these comments and a lot of them are written by either stupids, or those that dont formulate coherent thought well. do you think some lifer with 35 years to go on his sentence is concerned what you call him? this is more leftist NONSENSE that, at the end of the day, will make our country worse. you can take that for what its worth.
Comments / 48