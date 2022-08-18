Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Billy Craft Dealerships in Lynchburg join Carter Myers Automotive Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Billy Craft dealerships on Lakeside Drive are now run by Carter Myers Automotive Group (CMA). The two companies go way back. General Manager of CMA Lynchburg, Kevin Hamlet, said their relationship started back in the '80s. Hamlet, who has worked for the Craft Automotive...
LCS hires private firm, announces security updates for upcoming football season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools announces a new safety update for the football experience this year. This update is in partnership with school leadership, athletic directors, and the Lynchburg Police Department. The district said they are proactively working to ensure everyone at their events feels welcome and...
2 Roanoke firefighters participated in a swift water training
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Capt. Todd Reighley and Firefighter Pierce recently attended swift water rescue training according to the Roanoke FireEMs Department. This training was focused on rescuing vehicles in the water.
Roanoke Zaxby's to reopen it's location near airport under new management
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant, known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings, and legendary Zax Sauce, is reopening its 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant is reopening under new owners and operators Kevin, Ryan, and Malcom Schweiker of Z Chicken, LLC, and will...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winners announced!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big day for us here at ABC 13!. On Wednesday, ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Thomas Jameson of Forest, Virginia - $10,000 gift card courtesy of Bank of the James. Rebecca...
Andy Chang's closing at end of the month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg restaurant is shutting its doors for good this month. Andy Chang's China Grill on Gristmill Drive is closing on Aug. 28. Jenny Wong, manager of the restaurant, said they've been serving the community for over eight years, since April of 2014. However, with...
Water restored at apartment complex after bill goes unpaid for two months
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The water was turned back on at the Woodside Village Apartments in Danville after being shut off for hours but it was no easy task. "It's overwhelming because if it's not one thing it is another," said resident Dasia McCorkle. A call went out to...
Paving operations on a portion of Mimosa Drive in Lynchburg will cause delays
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a paving operation on a portion of Mimosa Drive on Thursday and Friday. This operation will occur between 7:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with help from flag personnel. The public should expect minor delays and...
Centra's Primecare East to merge with Danville Medical Center in November
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Centra Medical Group announced that Primecare East will merge with Centra Danville Medical Center effective November 18. They said the merger will benefit existing patients and the Danville community with easier access to all services in one convenient location. The community can expect...
Danville Police Department is holding their 2nd annual Youth Engagement talent show
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department will host its 2nd annual Youth Engagement, Talent Show. This show is on November 18 at 5:30 p.m. and it will take place at the new police department headquarters. The headquarters is at 1 Community Way, Danville in the Multipurpose Room.
Preventing theft: DMV, State Police partner to offer free VIN etching on vehicles
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preventing auto theft. That's the goal of a partnership between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police's "Help Eliminate Auto Theft" (HEAT) program. The HEAT program offers free VIN etching at various DMV Customer Service Centers in the Commonwealth. "VIN etching...
Roanoke FireEMS working to determine cause Wells Avenue NW fire causing $80,000 in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a structure fire on Tuesday at 2:43 p.m. This fire happened on the 200 block of Wells Avenue NW. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the eves of a home and flames in a second-floor window. The primary...
20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open bakery in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new sweet spot is coming to Hill City. Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, will be opening soon in Lynchburg. According to their website, the new location will be located at 19399 Forest Road, Suite 4, near Starbucks. "Let us sweeten...
Interim Administrator steps down, search continues to fill position in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The board announced that Clarence Monday would be stepping down as Interim Administrator for Pittsylvania County. Monday has been serving on the board since February. He has submitted his letter of resignation which takes effect thirty days or sooner. "The Board has been most...
Longtime 'Antique Roadshow' host brings 'Wheel of Fortune Live' to Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — If you've ever wanted to spin the "Wheel of Fortune" and buy a vowel, you're in luck!. The "Wheel of Fortune Live" traveling show will becoming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke on September 21st, at 7:30pm, and will be hosted by experienced game show host Mark L. Walberg.
Bedford Town Council grants approval to move forward with new police department plans
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Town Council shared approvals for a variety of projects on the table on Wednesday. Town Council granted approval to proceed with the contract for construction designs of a new Police Department facility in the town. Town Council also approved a budget amendment appropriating...
Missing Rocky Mount woman found: Sheriff's Office
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they found a Rocky Mount woman who was reported missing on Monday. On Monday, the sheriff's office said they received a report of a missing person. They said Alisha Osbourne was last seen on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Vintage Toy shop opens in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new vintage toy shop is up and operating in Lynchburg. "A lot of time, old toys will just get tossed into a trash can. That is no place to be. We try to find them a second home," said A.C. the spokesperson for Second Hand Heroes.
Authorities looking for person with autism who ran away during house fire
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WSET) — Authorities are on the scene of a house fire in Pittsylvania County, just outside of Gretna. According to emergency dispatch, the fire is at a home in the 3500 block of Brights Road. They say they got the call at 12:23 a.m. on Thursday.
