Danville, VA

WSET

2 Roanoke firefighters participated in a swift water training

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Capt. Todd Reighley and Firefighter Pierce recently attended swift water rescue training according to the Roanoke FireEMs Department. This training was focused on rescuing vehicles in the water.
WSET

Roanoke Zaxby's to reopen it's location near airport under new management

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant, known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings, and legendary Zax Sauce, is reopening its 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant is reopening under new owners and operators Kevin, Ryan, and Malcom Schweiker of Z Chicken, LLC, and will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

2022 St. Jude Dream Home winners announced!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big day for us here at ABC 13!. On Wednesday, ABC13 and St. Jude pulled the names of the winners in our St. Jude Dream Home campaign. Thomas Jameson of Forest, Virginia - $10,000 gift card courtesy of Bank of the James. Rebecca...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Andy Chang's closing at end of the month

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg restaurant is shutting its doors for good this month. Andy Chang's China Grill on Gristmill Drive is closing on Aug. 28. Jenny Wong, manager of the restaurant, said they've been serving the community for over eight years, since April of 2014. However, with...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Centra's Primecare East to merge with Danville Medical Center in November

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Centra Medical Group announced that Primecare East will merge with Centra Danville Medical Center effective November 18. They said the merger will benefit existing patients and the Danville community with easier access to all services in one convenient location. The community can expect...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Nothing Bundt Cakes to open bakery in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new sweet spot is coming to Hill City. Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, will be opening soon in Lynchburg. According to their website, the new location will be located at 19399 Forest Road, Suite 4, near Starbucks. "Let us sweeten...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Missing Rocky Mount woman found: Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they found a Rocky Mount woman who was reported missing on Monday. On Monday, the sheriff's office said they received a report of a missing person. They said Alisha Osbourne was last seen on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Vintage Toy shop opens in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new vintage toy shop is up and operating in Lynchburg. "A lot of time, old toys will just get tossed into a trash can. That is no place to be. We try to find them a second home," said A.C. the spokesperson for Second Hand Heroes.
LYNCHBURG, VA

