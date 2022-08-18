Read full article on original website
KEPR
Beautifully Inspired puts school supplies in hands of foster children
Kennewick, WASH. — A local woman with a passion for helping out the community is working to put school supplies into the hands of foster children in need. Brooke Lamberson is not only the founder of the non-profit Beautifully Inspired, but she's a mother of nine and a teacher for the Pasco School District.
KEPR
Local organizations come together to present a Pasco family with a brand new home
PASCO, Wash. — A family is now moving into a brand new home after receiving the keys from Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit held a ceremony on August 20th, which marked its 152nd home dedication. During the ceremony, the family gathered at the home along with friends...
KEPR
Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families
HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
KEPR
Community helps "Pack the Patrol Car" for several school districts
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is wrapping up their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive. Deputies said the community came through in a huge way and helped them donate supplies to several schools. Lieutenant Jason Erickson with BCSO said they were able to pack...
KEPR
Local nonprofit breaks down employment barriers in the community
Kennewick, WASH. — Columbia Industries is working to remove employment barriers for individuals with disabilities and other life challenges. To do this, the local nonprofit launched Opportunity Kitchen. It's a 12-week program that helps train front-of-house and back-of-house kitchen staff. Not only is the nonprofit teaching lifelong skills, but...
Walla Walla recognized for significant reduction in youth homelessness
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla has become the fourth community in the United States to measurably reduce youth homelessness. According to A Way Home Washington (AWHWA), the community is the second to do so in Washington State, following Spokane’s reduction of youth homelessness in 2021. After implementing...
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
KEPR
Fire destroys Pasco home
PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco family lost their home after it caught fire Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., fire crews responded to a house in the 700 block of 43rd Way in Pasco. Officials said it took them just under 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, firefighters...
‘Full circle:’ Rap star Nobi returns home to Richland for performance as a thriving artist & social justice advocate
RICHLAND, Wash. — Never. Obey. Blind. Individuals. This is the message that rapper and Tri-Cities native Nobi lives by. His perspective as a biracial young man growing up in a predominantly white community was critical in his rise to becoming one of Eastern Washington’s most influential young talents.
KEPR
Fire risks heightened by dragging chains
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Fire officials urge the community to practice extra caution when driving with chains amid the summer heat. A wet spring in the Columbia Basin contributed to the fast-growing fuels for fires that have recently sparked around our community. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
wwcc.edu
U.S. Department of Education selects WWCC for $650,000 grant award
Walla Walla, Wash. – The United States Department of Education has awarded Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) $654,889 through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) Supplemental Support under the American Rescue Plan (SSARP) program. The award provides support to low-income and high-need WWCC students, and it reinforces the...
Rock Reggae and Blues Festival Coming To Toppenish For Tribalpalooza
It's going to be a day of laughter, smiles, and music. This festival of rock, reggae, and blues. Will be rocking the Yakama Nation. Saturday (Aug. 27th). Tribal Vibes Productions presents Tribalpalooza. This music festival features Native American music groups from across the country. You can enjoy them live. At the Toppenish fairgrounds. Located at 600 S. Division St. in Toppenish.
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
KEPR
Thief trashes Richland shop; steals company vehicle and expensive equipment
RICHLAND, Wash. — Leaders with a local business are asking the community to keep an eye out for a thief who broke into their shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including their company vehicle. Joel Kruse, the general manager of Western Food Trucks & Trailers in...
wsu.edu
August 17, 2022 Honoring visionary leader and long time Washington State University Tri-Cities advocate Bob Ferguson
RICHLAND, Wash. – Longtime Tri-Citian and Washington State University Tri-Cities advocate Bob Ferguson, passed away Friday, Aug. 12. Ferguson’s vision and leadership were foundational for the Tri-Cities community and for WSU Tri-Cities. His passion and commitment to the future of energy will live on through the investments of time, talent and treasure he made in people and institutions during his lifetime.
Think a new Tri-Cities health leader can buck WA state COVID rules? Think again
State COVID rules divided our community, and many Tri-Citians took their frustration out on Dr. Amy Person. | Editorial
