ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KEPR

Beautifully Inspired puts school supplies in hands of foster children

Kennewick, WASH. — A local woman with a passion for helping out the community is working to put school supplies into the hands of foster children in need. Brooke Lamberson is not only the founder of the non-profit Beautifully Inspired, but she's a mother of nine and a teacher for the Pasco School District.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families

HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
HERMISTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Tri-cities, WA
Richland, WA
Society
City
Richland, WA
KEPR

Local nonprofit breaks down employment barriers in the community

Kennewick, WASH. — Columbia Industries is working to remove employment barriers for individuals with disabilities and other life challenges. To do this, the local nonprofit launched Opportunity Kitchen. It's a 12-week program that helps train front-of-house and back-of-house kitchen staff. Not only is the nonprofit teaching lifelong skills, but...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Prices#Charity
KEPR

Fire destroys Pasco home

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco family lost their home after it caught fire Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., fire crews responded to a house in the 700 block of 43rd Way in Pasco. Officials said it took them just under 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, firefighters...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Fire risks heightened by dragging chains

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Fire officials urge the community to practice extra caution when driving with chains amid the summer heat. A wet spring in the Columbia Basin contributed to the fast-growing fuels for fires that have recently sparked around our community. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
wwcc.edu

U.S. Department of Education selects WWCC for $650,000 grant award

Walla Walla, Wash. – The United States Department of Education has awarded Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) $654,889 through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) Supplemental Support under the American Rescue Plan (SSARP) program. The award provides support to low-income and high-need WWCC students, and it reinforces the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Rock Reggae and Blues Festival Coming To Toppenish For Tribalpalooza

It's going to be a day of laughter, smiles, and music. This festival of rock, reggae, and blues. Will be rocking the Yakama Nation. Saturday (Aug. 27th). Tribal Vibes Productions presents Tribalpalooza. This music festival features Native American music groups from across the country. You can enjoy them live. At the Toppenish fairgrounds. Located at 600 S. Division St. in Toppenish.
TOPPENISH, WA
97 Rock

Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna

It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
RICHLAND, WA
wsu.edu

August 17, 2022 Honoring visionary leader and long time Washington State University Tri-Cities advocate Bob Ferguson

RICHLAND, Wash. – Longtime Tri-Citian and Washington State University Tri-Cities advocate Bob Ferguson, passed away Friday, Aug. 12. Ferguson’s vision and leadership were foundational for the Tri-Cities community and for WSU Tri-Cities. His passion and commitment to the future of energy will live on through the investments of time, talent and treasure he made in people and institutions during his lifetime.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy