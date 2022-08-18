Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys
Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
Eagles' DeVonta Smith has brutal response to Browns' Richard LeCounte III
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wild fan melee breaks out in stands during Steelers’ win over Jaguars
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars engaged in a hard-fought battle during their Week 2 preseason contest. The Steelers mounted an eight-point comeback with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter to pull out a tight 16-15 victory. There were a lot of talking points that came as a result...
Joe Flacco ‘on fire’ since being installed as New York Jets’ temporary QB1
With New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson sidelined for the next month with a bone bruise and tear in
Top 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Quarterback In 2022, Ranked
Selecting quarterbacks in fantasy football drafts is an interesting task. On one hand, they are extremely productive, but on the other hand, you can find good quarterbacks at pretty much any point in the draft. That’s why it’s important to identify fantasy football quarterback sleepers to take later on in your drafts. There are several […] The post Top 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers At Quarterback In 2022, Ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ J.J. Watt out for two preseason games with COVID
Star defensive end J.J. Watt has tested positive for COVID-19, the Arizona Cardinals said ahead of their preseason game against
‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield. Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller […] The post ‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The NFL Team That Loses the Most Money on Empty Seats
A recent analysis reveals how much each NFL team would have received if all its seats were filled each game.
Jimmy Garoppolo trade is Cleveland Browns' last best hope of saving the season
BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension makes 2022 virtually a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't have to be the case. General Manager Andrew Berry doesn't have to cling to his remaining salary cap space so he can roll it over to 2023 and watch another prime year for home-grown stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio slip away.
How Brent Venables Plans to Name Oklahoma's Captains in 2022
Brent Venables will oversee the selection of captains for the first time as a head coach in the coming weeks.
‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
Tom Brady’s return to Buccaneers is imminent
Tom Brady has been MIA for quite some time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has dealt with personal issues. Looks like his time away from the team is all but over soon. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tom Brady will be back sometime this week, with a high probability that it’s as early […] The post Tom Brady’s return to Buccaneers is imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
“Waste of time”: Brandon Aiyuk goes off on 49ers-Vikings joint practices
Joint practices are often a good way for teams to mingle with each other. These practices are a way for players from different teams to learn from each other in a safe environment. Most fans and players who attended the joint practice between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings agreed that it was a pretty good excursion.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
