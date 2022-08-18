SLU Soccer Programs ready to kick-off seasons

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University men’s and women’s soccer programs are ready to kick-off the 2022 seasons.

The fall season begins with the women, set to take on No. 8 Arkansas in a season-opening home matchup on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m.

The Billikens boast plenty of experience, returning nearly a full roster of players that finished the 2021 season with a 13-9-1 record, including a conference-tournament championship and a second-round NCAA tournament bid.

The men begin their season on the road in Louisville on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Ranked 10th in the Division-one Men’s Soccer Rankings, the men welcome a fairly new roster, losing four of last season’s top talents to the MLS Super Draft.

