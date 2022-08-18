GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg Skylift Park hosts “Pickin’ and Paintin'” a weekend long event that celebrates local artists and a music of the Smokies. At Gatlinburg Skylift Park there is always so much to do from the ride up the mountain on the lift to the panoramic views of the Smokies from various locations including the famous suspension bridge. But this weekend Gatlinburg Skylift Park is giving the community a little something extra. The first part of the event focuses on visual artists bringing students from the local high school to the park to paint adirondack chairs that will be auctioned off to provide funds for art scholarships.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO