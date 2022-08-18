Read full article on original website
Knoxville Food Fest featured food, fun and art
The Knox Food Fest, a fully vegetarian food festival, wrapped up Saturday night after a weekend of food, fun, art, and music.
WATE
Ijams Nature Center celebrates the Hummingbird
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center hosted their annual Hummingbird Festival with great success. Visitors from all over East Tennessee came out to experience the catching and banding process. At Ijams Nature Center they focus on ways that we can be good stewards of our environment and the...
Around 150 artists fill downtown Knoxville for tenth annual tattoo convention
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, tattoo artists are going to fill downtown Knoxville for one of the biggest tattoo conventions in Tennessee. The Knoxville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday through Sunday inside of the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. More than 150 artists from across the U.S. are expected to attend the event, and attendees will have a chance to get tattooed or pierced by some of the most prominent people in the industry.
WATE
Fun loving animal looking for a home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a furry friend to keep you busy and active, look no further. Karma is 3 years old and is waiting patiently for a family to love on. The Blount County Animal Center has been taking care of her and is hoping to find her a home before she hits 100 days in the shelter.
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family. Justin Cummings took to Facebook last Thursday to say that his cat, Lulu, had run away from...
Two Silver Alerts still active in East Tennessee
Two Silver Alerts were issued for people who are currently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
WATE
Pickin’ and Paintin’ at Gatlinburg Skylift Park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg Skylift Park hosts “Pickin’ and Paintin'” a weekend long event that celebrates local artists and a music of the Smokies. At Gatlinburg Skylift Park there is always so much to do from the ride up the mountain on the lift to the panoramic views of the Smokies from various locations including the famous suspension bridge. But this weekend Gatlinburg Skylift Park is giving the community a little something extra. The first part of the event focuses on visual artists bringing students from the local high school to the park to paint adirondack chairs that will be auctioned off to provide funds for art scholarships.
wvlt.tv
Decades worth of practice | Townsend woodcarver creates art from memory
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gene Webb has had woodcarving in his veins since he was a young boy. ”I started carving probably when I was about 10 years old. My dad bought me a knife when I was real small setting around whittling by a campfire, and going on wagon trains and stuff,” said Webb.
WBIR
Worry rises from redesign of Knoxville park
The city wants to redesign the Cradle of the Country Music Park. Part of that plan calls for replacing trees with art which is raising some concern.
wvlt.tv
Townsend home to a different way to experience the smokies
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little River runs through Townsend, offering visitors a way to experience the Great Smoky Mountains. The Smoky Mountain River Rat is a tubing outpost on Wears Valley Road offering people a way to experience East Tennessee without breaking a sweat. ”We’re in a really unique...
WATE
Turn the garage into your favorite room of the house
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.
WATE
‘Pose’ for Parkinson’s event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fashionable night for a good cause. PJ Parkinson’s had a night full of fun, fashion, food, and philanthropy. On Friday, August 19 many came out to support the organization and benefit their mission. They teamed up with local fashion designer and businessman, Marcus...
WATE
6 ways to celebrate Senior Citizens Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a senior citizen or know a senior citizen, celebrating this special national holiday can brighten your day. In the United States, Senior Citizen Day is observed on Aug. 21. Here are six great ways to celebrate the holiday. According to the National Institute on Aging, multiple factors that many people experience as they get older may be related to depression, such as social isolation, loneliness, lack of exercise or physical activity and functional limitations that make engaging in activities of daily life difficult.
WATE
Food truck events before summer is over
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet up with your favorite food trucks before the summer is over. The Kitchen LinK is here to give a platform and a voice to those in the food community. The food industry has been significantly affected due to the pandemic and the Kitchen LinK is helping reunite these businesses with the East Tennessee community.
WATE
Songwriter Larry Gatlin coming to Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Aspiring songwriters will have the opportunity to learn from the best this weekend. The Gatlinburg Songwriter’s Festival kicks off Thursday, August 18 and will run until Sunday, August 21 at various venues in Downtown Gatlinburg. World acclaimed songwriter and Grammy award winner, Larry Gatlin...
Friday Frenzy Week 1 Halftime Show
WATE's Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 1 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haften of the WATE Sports on August 19, 2022.
UT Facilities team opens up the year with “Big Orange Flush”
The University of Tennessee is preparing to kick off football season two weeks from now. As you can imagine, that comes with a lot of preparation as more than 100,000 fans will be in Neyland Stadium.
wvlt.tv
Bible museum showcases the rarest Bibles in the world
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most rare Bibles you’ll find anywhere in the world are now in Pigeon Forge at the new Tennessee Bible Museum. Gene Albert gained a collection of Bibles for years and for the Jones family visiting Pigeon forge from Michigan, it was interesting to know more about how the scriptures were translated.
Young-Williams to take in nearly 30 more beagles rescued from Virginia breeding and research facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center will soon be looking for forever homes for another batch of beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in July. YWAC took in 20 of the more than 4,000 beagles in need of homes earlier this month. On Friday, it announced it would take in another 29 beagles through September.
