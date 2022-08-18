Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

