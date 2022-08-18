ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cudahy, WI

CBS 58

Elkhorn family looking for live kidney donor for sick husband, father of three

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's not hard to tell Ken Lamster is a family man. When you walk into the Lamster family's living room in Elkhorn, you're treated to smiling family portraits on the walls, hats and memories from past vacations. On the fridge, an ice cream drawing designed by the family's youngest member, Avery, hangs proudly.
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

"Hop Summer Nights" returns August 28

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tomorrow, on Aug. 22, "Hop Summer Nights" will return to the street car in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel and Casino invites streetcar riders to cool down with free "hop-sicles" from Pete's Pops -- as well as jazz music. "Hop Summer Nights" runs from 4 p.m. until 6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bronze Fonz the iconic Milwaukee statue, turns 14

MILWAUKEE — Fourteen years ago, on Aug. 19, 2008, along Riverwalk in Milwaukee's downtown the Bronze Fonz was unveiled. The statue represents Henry Winkler who interpreted Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli, better known as "Fonzie" or "The Fonz." This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Meet this week's Pet of the Week: Kerrie

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Two-month-old puppy, Kerrie, is our pet of the week from the Wisconsin Humane Society. Kerrie and other pets are currently looking for a new home. If interested in adopting a pet click here. W.H.S. is also hosting a calendar contest. If you would like to submit...
SAUKVILLE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Racine Theatre Guild's Showtune Shake-Up

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On this week's Ra-Sing & Me-- we feature the details of the Racine Theatre Guild's first Signature Spotlight Concert of the 85th season. The show will bring the unexpected to the stage on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: We're heading to South Milwaukee and Merton

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to South Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Merton on Thursday, Aug. 25 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
menomonee-falls.org

The Legend of Death's Door with Brennan Christianson

Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

