Harwich Police seek missing person
HARWICH – The Harwich Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Matthew Laman. Matt has been missing since yesterday morning. He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Ford Escape with MA registration 7XP255. Please contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541 if you have any information that could help locate Matt. The post Harwich Police seek missing person appeared first on CapeCod.com.
8-YEAR-OLD BOY MEDFLIGHTED AFTER YARMOUTH HIT & RUN… DRIVER NEVER STOPPED!
[YARMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28. Officers arrived on the scene and assisted two bystanders who were rendering first aid. The victim, an eight-year-old male, was treated for serious injuries by members of the Yarmouth Fire Department. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston via Med Flight. The victim was with two siblings and his grandmother at the time of the accident. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side front end. The vehicle is possibly missing a portion of the front light lens cover. The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department, Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The Yarmouth Police Department requests anyone with information about the crash to call 508-775-0445 x 0. The post 8-YEAR-OLD BOY MEDFLIGHTED AFTER YARMOUTH HIT & RUN… DRIVER NEVER STOPPED! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide
ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing to check with the D.A. for further details. The post Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HN PHOTOS: BICYCLIST STRUCK… SUFFERS BROKEN BONES, MULTI-TRAUMA… OTHER DRIVER REMAINED ON SCENE!
HYANNIS – A bicyclist suffered serious bone fractures, including a fractured femur, after being struck by a pickup truck on Route 28, near the intersection with Walton Ave earlier this evening. The pickup vs. bicyclist accident happened around 6:30 p.m.. Police had received a report of a bicyclist down in the roadway, bleeding. Multiple first responders, including police patrol officers and firefighters, were on scene within moments. The patient was conscious and alert, but obviously suffering a lot of pain. The patient, an adult female, was initially transported to Cape Cod Hospital while a Medflight helicopter was en-route. At the time of this report, it was expected that she would be flown to an off-Cape trauma center… The operator of the pickup truck remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. Route 28 westbound was closed down while officials worked the scene. Members of the local accident reconstruction unit were on hand still working the scene as of 7:55 p.m.. Route 28 was reopened in both directions around 8p.m. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. No further details were available at the time of this report. The post HN PHOTOS: BICYCLIST STRUCK… SUFFERS BROKEN BONES, MULTI-TRAUMA… OTHER DRIVER REMAINED ON SCENE! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the […] The post Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire
MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters were called to extinguish a brush fire Sunday afternoon. According to reports, about a 1/2 acre was scorched off Ashumet Road. No injuries were reported. Chatham firefighters also responded to a brush fire in their town. Officials continue to advise of the risk of elevated fire spread due to the ongoing […] The post Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car and motorcycle collided in Mashpee around 8:15 PM Friday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Sea Oaks. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to fly the motorcyclist to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene […] The post Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award
NAUSET – A student from Nauset Regional High School has been selected as the recipient of a human rights award given by Barnstable County. Josie Gaynor was picked by the county’s Human Rights Advisory Commission as the 2022 Malcolm McDowell Award recipient. The commission said Gaynor was chosen for the award because of her leadership […] The post Nauset Student Receives Human Rights Award appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Yarmouth woman among ten indicted in Southeastern Massachusetts fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Ten individuals were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of […] The post Yarmouth woman among ten indicted in Southeastern Massachusetts fentanyl trafficking conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Woman injured in slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly slipping and falling at the West End Breakwater in Provincetown sometime after 10 AM. Firefighters who work at a local boatyard were able to navigate the low tide and bring the victim to the boatyard to meet the ambulance. The victim was them transported by ambulance to […] The post Woman injured in slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. […] The post Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod News 08/19/2022
HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Hyannis sometime after 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near Bearse’s Way. The motorcycle operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 132 was closed in the area while the scene was worked.…
Our trip to the Cape: Day 1
Our drive to Cape Cod was delayed because my Mom had an eye infection and had to go to Urgent Care. They recommended special eye drops. After we were done packing, we loaded the car and hit the road. During our drive to Cape Cod we listened to Van Morrison and Simon and Garfunkel on CD and later listened to some classic rock stations on Sirius XM Satellite Radio as well as 80s dance music. Once we got to Milford we had supper at Wendy’s. I had a double stack plain with no cheese and a chocolate Frosty for dessert. We stopped for gas at BJ’s Gas when we got to Franklin. The real highlight was our grocery shopping trip to the Market Basket in Bourne. Market Basket is one of my favorite grocery stores in New England. All of its employees wear suits and ties, some even wear aprons over their ties. All Market Baskets close at 9 pm (or 8 on Sundays), and we got to the store around a quarter to 8 (this was a Saturday). That gave us a little over an hour to buy about two dozen items that were on our shopping lists. Among the items we bought were milk, hot dogs, various produce items, potato salad, yogurt, and cereal. Once our carts were filled with everything on our lists it was good timing, because the store was about to close. We managed to check out 10 minutes before the store closed for the night. The Market Basket in Bourne had fall decorations up because we’re just a few weeks away from the start of autumn. Pretty autumn leaves hung from the ceiling of the grocery store. They also had ghosts as decorations since Halloween is just around the corner. We got to the cottage about half an hour after we left Market Basket, and we arrived much later than we usually do on our annual trip to the Cape. It was pretty dark when we got to the cottage in Dennis Port. This cottage is owned by someone who one of my aunts went to high school with. My trips to the Cape are always with my Mom and two of my other aunts. The cottage is within walking distance of a couple beaches along Nantucket Sound. I look forward to our adventures to come!
Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race with Jennifer Edwards
The Asics Falmouth Road Race kicks off this weekend for its 50th iteration. Executive Director of Falmouth Road Race Inc. Jennifer Edwards joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about special celebrations for the event’s anniversary, what runners and residents can expect, and handling this year’s reduced cap on total runners. capecodcom · Sunday Journal […] The post Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race with Jennifer Edwards appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Gas line struck in Bourne
BOURNE – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line in Bourne around 11:30 AM. Firefighters responded to Buttermilk Bay Way and called for National Grid to respond to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available. The post Gas line struck in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming
BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard. Both beaches passed bacteria tests Thursday. […] The post Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Wellfleet’s Cultural District Renews Designation
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet’s Cultural District has renewed its designation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council through 2027. The district, which includes Downtown Wellfleet and Wellfleet Harbor, first earned the status of Cultural District in 2017. The Cultural Loop includes art galleries, theater companies, historic institutions, and local shops and restaurants. The program has undergone […] The post Wellfleet’s Cultural District Renews Designation appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday
DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Antique Car Parade on Sunday at 11 am. Chamber Executive Director Lois André said over 130 cars are registered for the parade started by the Stone family to provide residents and visitors with a fun, annual event during the twilight of the summer season. […] The post Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Harwich Announces Early Voting Hours Ahead of State Primary
HARWICH – Harwich officials have announced dates for in-person early voting for the upcoming state primary election. Early voting will take place at Town Hall from Saturday August 27, through Friday, September 2. A list of hours was provided by the town: Saturday, August 27, 2022 – 10 AM to 4 PM Sunday, August 28, […] The post Harwich Announces Early Voting Hours Ahead of State Primary appeared first on CapeCod.com.
