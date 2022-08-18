Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Cleveland family searches for answers after 41YO man dies on Thursday
The damage done by a string of shootings throughout Cleveland continue to echo in the community, as dozens gathered along Lake Erie to honor the life of one of those victims.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of East 176th Street. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach, resulting in his...
28-year-old man shot and killed in Cleveland after alleged altercation
CLEVELAND — A 28-year-old man is dead following an alleged overnight altercation that ended in a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It was around 3 a.m. when officers responded to the...
cleveland19.com
Police: Alliance teen found after leaving her home
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff
Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said.
Cleveland Police investigate 3 fatal shootings, 5 others within 12 hours
Cleveland Police are investigating five separate shootings that happened within 12 hours, leaving three dead.
$5k reward offered for help with CLE homicide investigation
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is offered for anyone who can help Cleveland police in a homicide investigation.
3 fatal shootings in Cleveland over past 24 hours: Timeline of shootings
CLEVELAND — There has been a violent start to the weekend in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three individuals died following separate shootings across Cleveland between Friday and Saturday morning. Here is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iron mailbox post wrought with thievery: Hunting Valley Police Blotter
A resident, 60, stopped at the police station on the afternoon of Aug. 13 after noticing that a wrought-iron ornamental post had been removed -- again -- from his mailbox. He noted that a few weeks earlier, the same thing had happened to the previous “S”-shaped fixture attached to the mailbox post and designed to hold flowers, leading him to believe that the first incident was either juveniles or someone randomly playing a prank.
Couple face shoplifting charges: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. North Olmsted police officers at 7:41 p.m. on July 31 responded to Walmart regarding two suspected shoplifters. A store loss prevention officer said the man and woman went through a self-checkout register and appeared to fail to scan a large number of items. As the couple left the store, the security employee stopped them and escorted them to an office, where the store recovered 44 items that were not scanned in the transaction. The value of the items totaled nearly $40, according to a police reporter. The woman told police they miscounted the amount of baby food in their cart.
cleveland19.com
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man is dead after being shot several times in the city’s Central neighborhood, according to Cleveland police. The 28-year-old has not been publicly identified in the shooting that happened at 3 a.m. Saturday on Bohn Road near East 40th Street, according to Cleveland police. Police say no arrests have been made.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officers help capture armed man wanted for attempted murder in Cleveland: Brook Park Police Blotter
Fleeing & eluding, having an illegal weapon, receiving stolen property: Brookpark Road & West 139th Street. An armed Cleveland man, 18, was arrested at about midnight Aug. 10 after he drove away from a traffic stop.
Lorain assistant fire chief resigns amid felony charges for allegedly attacking neighbor
LORAIN, Ohio — Mayor of Lorain Jack Bradley confirmed to 3News that Matthew Homolya has resigned from his position as Lorain's assistant fire chief. The news comes amid an ongoing legal battle where Homolya is being charged for allegedly attacking a neighbor. According to Bradley, a posting will be made for a new assistant chief for the qualified candidates within Lorain's fire department.
cleveland19.com
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals backpack with laptop from behind Cleveland store counter, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect stole a backpack containing a laptop from behind a store counter, and detectives need help identifying them. The theft happened at Express Food Mart at 10134 Madison Ave. at 6 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to police. Take a close look...
Summit County woman pepper sprays man who assaulted and nearly carjacked her
The woman is sharing her story in hopes the people who assaulted and nearly carjacked her are caught
Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
cleveland19.com
Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it. According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun. Cleveland police said the man got inside...
Comments / 4