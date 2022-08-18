ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

KIII 3News

Blitz Preview: Hebbronville Longhorns

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — The Hebbronville Longhorns have developed into a consistent playoff team over the last decade, but now will have to earn their postseason spot with a big group of fresh faces. The 'Horns have holes to big holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but...
HEBBRONVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the first Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings of the season! Action kicks off in the Coastal Bend Thursday with the first Blitz of the season then set for Friday following the 10 PM news. LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):. 1) Veterans Memorial. 2) Gregory-Portland. 3)...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Kingsville ISD students return to the classroom

KINGSVILLE, Texas — 3NEWS has been the Coastal Bend’s back-to-school headquarters-- answering the questions parents have and celebrating the first day of classes. Monday, August 22, students and staff at Kingsville ISD returned to the classroom and before the first bell rang, they spent the morning with First Edition.
KINGSVILLE, TX
Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

City of Ingleside to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the price of groceries consistently rising, residents may need other alternatives to help them replenish their pantries. The City of Ingleside will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the San Patricio Health Department located on 261 San Angelo Avenue, according to a social media post from Ingleside police.
INGLESIDE, TX
