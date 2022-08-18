Read full article on original website
Blitz Preview: Hebbronville Longhorns
HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — The Hebbronville Longhorns have developed into a consistent playoff team over the last decade, but now will have to earn their postseason spot with a big group of fresh faces. The 'Horns have holes to big holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but...
Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 1
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the first Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings of the season! Action kicks off in the Coastal Bend Thursday with the first Blitz of the season then set for Friday following the 10 PM news. LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):. 1) Veterans Memorial. 2) Gregory-Portland. 3)...
Driving You Crazy: Callaway Dr. vs. Texas Ave.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round two of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. We pit Airport Rd. against Calvin Dr. and the people have spoken. More than 90 percent voted Airport Rd. as the worse of the two. Now, it's time to move on to...
Whataburger Field prepares for Día De Los Hooks weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, August 19 kicks off Día De Los Hooks weekend at Whataburger Field. All weekend there will be different giveaways. “From the tumbler, we get into our jersey tomorrow presented by CITGO,” said Marketing Manager Dustin Fishman. On Sunday bobbleheads will be given...
Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
Kingsville ISD students return to the classroom
KINGSVILLE, Texas — 3NEWS has been the Coastal Bend’s back-to-school headquarters-- answering the questions parents have and celebrating the first day of classes. Monday, August 22, students and staff at Kingsville ISD returned to the classroom and before the first bell rang, they spent the morning with First Edition.
Parishioners upset with Diocese of Corpus Christi's decision to demolish church in Concepcion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, in the small town of Concepcion, a large number of parishioners showed up angry about the Diocese of Corpus Christi's plan to demolish their church. "Bottom line is the community is questioning how the diocese came to this decision. So that's what we want,...
City of Corpus Christi looks for ways to boost tourism through sports
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi shared news earlier Monday about the development of a sports commission. City leaders said that the commission will focus on creating a world-class sports ecosystem in order to attract competitive sports events to the area, and more tourism dollars. Sports...
What's the difference between a landspout and supercell tornado?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Tuesday night about strong winds in the Bishop and Driscoll area. One 3NEWS viewer even caught a rare sight on camera. Several photos were sent in to 3NEWS just after 7 p.m. Tuesday from around the...
South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind hosts 10th annual Rubber Duck Roundup
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 10th Rubber Duck Roundup celebration made it's return, Saturday, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was hosted by the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind at The Water's Edge Park. The goals are to raise funds and awareness for...
Great Blue Heron rehabilitated at Texas State Aquarium
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium said it recently rehabilitated a Great Blue Heron with fishing line wrapped around the right wing and a hook stuck into its foot. The heron had a significant wing droop, which went away and he began to hold his injured wing...
Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River. That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up. Now over 40%. Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that...
Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
KEDT Kids Festival provides fun and education for the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4th annual KEDT Kids Festival kicked off , Saturday afternoon. The event aims to inspire some back-to-school spirit as kids participate in learning activities while having fun at the same time!. 25-30 organizations joined the festival to offer hands-on activities for everyone in attendance....
Ingleside PD receives new lead in missing persons case from 2017
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department was on the scene searching a property on Baywood Drive within the city of Ingleside Wednesday evening. Tammy Burr, Chief of Police for Ingleside, confirmed to 3NEWS that the property was being searched in reference to the 2017 case of a missing person.
Fallen WWII airman's remains will return home after 77 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton native Sergeant Herald "Ray" Boyd was shot down during an air attack in Germany during WWII. Now, 77 years after he was classified as being killed in action, his remains will finally be returned to loved ones and laid to rest. Boyd's next of...
216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
City of Ingleside to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the price of groceries consistently rising, residents may need other alternatives to help them replenish their pantries. The City of Ingleside will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the San Patricio Health Department located on 261 San Angelo Avenue, according to a social media post from Ingleside police.
Where is Bradley Brooks? It's been three years since he was last seen in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been three years since a Flour Bluff man went missing and his family continues to search for answers. Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. His family said he left one night around 10 p.m. to go fishing and was never seen again.
