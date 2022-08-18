Read full article on original website
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurantsJason WeilandProvincetown, MA
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Adorable Adoptable Duo is Looking For Their Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times
Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays
The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
capecod.com
Harwich Police report missing person has been located safe
HARWICH – The Harwich Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Matthew Laman. Matt has been missing since yesterday morning. He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Ford Escape with MA registration 7XP255. Please contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541 if you have any information that...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beach Road Weekend to offer water taxi transport
To accommodate off-Island Beach Road Weekend Music Festival goers, event organizers announced Friday afternoon that they have secured over a dozen water taxis to shuttle ticket holders back to the mainland each night. “The Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi is designed to alleviate any potential overflow on any single SSA...
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance is responding to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire rages at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke is visible for miles from the scene. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. At […] The post Developing: Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire
MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters were called to extinguish a brush fire Sunday afternoon. According to reports, about a 1/2 acre was scorched off Ashumet Road. No injuries were reported. Chatham firefighters also responded to a brush fire in their town. Officials continue to advise of the risk of elevated fire spread due to the ongoing […] The post Mashpee firefighters battle brush fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the […] The post Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Woman injured in slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly slipping and falling at the West End Breakwater in Provincetown sometime after 10 AM. Firefighters who work at a local boatyard were able to navigate the low tide and bring the victim to the boatyard to meet the ambulance. The victim was them transported by ambulance to […] The post Woman injured in slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
New details: Yarmouth Police seek hit & run driver who struck child
YARMOUTH – On Saturday at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
fallriverreporter.com
Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life
Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
capecoddaily.com
Our trip to the Cape: Day 1
Our drive to Cape Cod was delayed because my Mom had an eye infection and had to go to Urgent Care. They recommended special eye drops. After we were done packing, we loaded the car and hit the road. During our drive to Cape Cod we listened to Van Morrison and Simon and Garfunkel on CD and later listened to some classic rock stations on Sirius XM Satellite Radio as well as 80s dance music. Once we got to Milford we had supper at Wendy’s. I had a double stack plain with no cheese and a chocolate Frosty for dessert. We stopped for gas at BJ’s Gas when we got to Franklin. The real highlight was our grocery shopping trip to the Market Basket in Bourne. Market Basket is one of my favorite grocery stores in New England. All of its employees wear suits and ties, some even wear aprons over their ties. All Market Baskets close at 9 pm (or 8 on Sundays), and we got to the store around a quarter to 8 (this was a Saturday). That gave us a little over an hour to buy about two dozen items that were on our shopping lists. Among the items we bought were milk, hot dogs, various produce items, potato salad, yogurt, and cereal. Once our carts were filled with everything on our lists it was good timing, because the store was about to close. We managed to check out 10 minutes before the store closed for the night. The Market Basket in Bourne had fall decorations up because we’re just a few weeks away from the start of autumn. Pretty autumn leaves hung from the ceiling of the grocery store. They also had ghosts as decorations since Halloween is just around the corner. We got to the cottage about half an hour after we left Market Basket, and we arrived much later than we usually do on our annual trip to the Cape. It was pretty dark when we got to the cottage in Dennis Port. This cottage is owned by someone who one of my aunts went to high school with. My trips to the Cape are always with my Mom and two of my other aunts. The cottage is within walking distance of a couple beaches along Nantucket Sound. I look forward to our adventures to come!
capecoddaily.com
8-YEAR-OLD BOY MEDFLIGHTED AFTER YARMOUTH HIT & RUN… DRIVER NEVER STOPPED!
[YARMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28. Officers arrived on the scene and assisted two bystanders who were rendering first aid. The victim, an eight-year-old male, was treated for serious injuries by members of the Yarmouth Fire Department. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston via Med Flight. The victim was with two siblings and his grandmother at the time of the accident. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side front end. The vehicle is possibly missing a portion of the front light lens cover. The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department, Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The Yarmouth Police Department requests anyone with information about the crash to call 508-775-0445 x 0. The post 8-YEAR-OLD BOY MEDFLIGHTED AFTER YARMOUTH HIT & RUN… DRIVER NEVER STOPPED! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 by the Christmas Tree Shop at the base of the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. Mass State and Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Harwich Police seek missing person
HARWICH – The Harwich Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Matthew Laman. Matt has been missing since yesterday morning. He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Ford Escape with MA registration 7XP255. Please contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541 if you have any information that could help locate Matt. The post Harwich Police seek missing person appeared first on CapeCod.com.
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn after black bear spotted in Bristol County, offer tips to prevent negative encounters
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted off of the railroad bed behind Southeastern Regional High School this week. These bears are now becoming a common sight in the area.
fallriverreporter.com
Armed Dartmouth man charged after barricading himself inside of residence
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Saturday, at approximately 10:00 a.m., members of the Dartmouth Police Department attempted to arrest Jack Bradford Gifford, 20, of Dartmouth Street, Dartmouth, on an outstanding warrant. During the course of the arrest, Gifford armed himself with a knife, and barricaded himself inside of his residence.
Woman jumps into seal pool at Woods Hole aquarium, scaling safety barrier, then bikes off when staff pull her from water
The seals living at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod welcomed an unexpected, unofficial and unsanctioned visitor Wednesday morning: a woman who decided to take a dip in the seal pool. The woman scaled a safety barrier and hopped into the water alongside the seals shortly after the...
8-year-old boy seriously hurt in Yarmouth hit-and-run
YARMOUTH – Police are looking to identify the person who drove off after they hit and seriously injured an 8-year-old who was riding his scooter Saturday morning in Yarmouth. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Higgins Crowell Road. Witnesses called 911 after the boy was hit by a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz. The boy was riding his scooter with two siblings and their grandmother at the time of the crash. The boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston in a MedFlight helicopter. His injuries are described as serious. Yarmouth Police said the suspect vehicle has damage to the front end on the passenger side. The SUV may be missing part of its front light lens cover. Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police.
capecod.com
Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide
ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
