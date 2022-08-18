Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Corvallis appoints new Chief of Police
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jason Harvey has been appointed as the next Chief of Police for the Corvallis Police Department, and will take up the position on December 30, 2022. Officials say Harvey currently holds the rank of Captain at CPD and oversees a division responsible for patrol officers, detective investigations, crime analysis and traffic enforcement. Harvey has been with CPD for 25 years, and has worked in nearly every role at the department from patrol officer to detective to police dog handler. He also holds a degree in criminology and criminal justice from Portland State University and has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
kezi.com
Eugene man arrested after shooting
EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
kezi.com
Board members meet to discuss renaming landmarks like Swastika Mountain
EUGENE, Ore.—Several places in Oregon with controversial names could possibly get renamed after members of the Oregon Geographic Names board had their annual meeting. One of the prominent places that is up for change is Swastika Mountain in Lane County. Eugene resident Joyce McClain was one of the people...
hh-today.com
Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush
After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
kptv.com
Sheriff’s office warns of scammers impersonating employees
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office warned the community about scammers who impersonate employees, ask for money, and personal or financial information. LCSO said it received multiple reports of this scam. The scammers often identify themselves over the phone, by text message or by email...
kezi.com
Oakridge Elementary School hosts firefighters fighting Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- For the last 14 days, nearly 80 firefighters have been at Oakridge Elementary school using drones and different tactics to try and contain the Cedar Creek Fire, which has grown to over 5,600 acres as of Friday morning. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team Two Logistics Section Chief...
kezi.com
Relay for Life running for cancer treatment fundraising
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Relay for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, and this will be the first time it’s held on a track since 2020. This year, the Relay for Life will be held at South Eugene High School’s track and field course. Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised at the event will go to help research, as well as programs and services for the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers say the event is a celebration of cancer survivors and the work that goes into cancer treatment.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest man accused of using mailbox to deliver drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after postal workers tipped off the Eugene Police Department about drugs and money being dropped off in a locked mailbox, police say. According to the EPD, the local branch of the United States Postal Service contacted police about a locked mailbox...
kpic
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
kezi.com
Armed suspect arrested after traffic stop, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect with a gun in his car was arrested early Thursday morning after running from officers and fighting with law enforcement, police say. The Eugene Police Department said an officer spotted a driver speeding and running a red light at abut 1:37 a.m. on August 19. Police said the officer stopped the vehicle near East 13th street and Patterson Street. According to the EPD, officers identified the driver as Marcus Alann Johnson, 22, of Eugene, and learned he had multiple warrants.
kezi.com
Arc of Lane County hosts sensory friendly clinics aimed at helping kids with autism get COVID-19 vaccines
EUGENE, Ore. -- A different kind of vaccine clinic in Lane County is helping kids with autism get their COVID-19 shots. But anyone is welcome to get vaccinated at these clinics. It's hosted by the Arc of Lane County, and officials with the organization said has been held at the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Headed to Oregon
ELGIN – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced a total of $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headed to three Oregon communities to upgrade facilities so they can better serve families and increase access to essential medical services. The projects include:
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
kezi.com
Crews responding to plane crash near Scio
SCIO, Ore.-- A plane crash just outside of Scio is under investigation, Linn County Sheriff's Office said. Crews responded around 2 p.m. in the 37 thousand block of Richardson Gap Road. First responders and law enforcement are responding. This is a developing story. Linn County Sheriff's Office said more information...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth workers unionize
EUGENE, Ore. -- Health care providers from four Eugene clinics voted in favor of a union in an election supervised by the national labor relations board on August 18. Representatives from the group say providers voted overwhelmingly in favor of forming a union. The group of health care workers have been organizing with guidance from the American Federation of Teachers. The new group is called PeaceHealth Providers United, and they say they will focus their collective bargaining power on addressing burnout, staffing, safe patient care and more.
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 injured in 2-car crash near Hwy 22 on-ramp
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Aumsville woman died in a crash near the on-ramp to Highway 22E in Marion County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said at about 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Golf Club Road Southeast and the westbound Highway 22E on-ramp. They learned a minivan was going west across Golf Club Rd. when it was hit by a Ford Custom Roadster going south that was unable to stop. The car that hit the minivan rolled onto its side.
klcc.org
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on leave amid investigation
Cottage Grove’s Police Chief and Captain are on paid leave pending the results of an internal investigation. No information is available about the cause of the investigation or a timeline for its completion. In the interim, former Sherwood Police Chief Jeffrey Groth is leading the department. Nathan Wilk is...
nbc16.com
Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
