FOX Carolina
Man arrested for making 3 false bomb threat claims at courthouse
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he made three false bomb threat claims aimed at the courthouse. According to deputies, 43-year-old Jeffrey Adam Holbert made 911 calls on June 8 and twice on July 29 regarding threats made to the courthouse in Walhalla.
golaurens.com
Two arrested after LCSO removes 42 dogs from residence
Two people were arrested and charged on Monday after 42 dogs were removed from a residence on Hwy. 221 in Enoree. At approximately 1PM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Control responded to the 27000 area of Highway 221 North in Enoree in reference to a welfare check on multiple dogs located at this residence. Upon arrival, deputies immediately noticed a female dog with significant hair loss and sores located in a pen without proper shelter along with her puppies.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Suspect driving stolen forklift leads Simpsonville officers on chase
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said a drunk driver operating a stolen forklift led officers on a slow chase through Simpsonville on Saturday night. Officers said they initially responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Grandview Drive after the suspect allegedly drove off with a forklift parked...
FOX Carolina
Suspect wanted following multiple incidents in Oconee County
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect facing multiple charges for property crimes. Deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Kenneth Charles Goss, is wanted on charges from four separate incidences. The first incident happened in late July on Denny...
golaurens.com
Clinton man sentenced to 15 years for Laurens County home invasion
A Clinton man is headed to prison for the next 15 years after pleading guilty Monday to charges related to the home invasion of a Laurens County residence, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Tuesday. Anthony James Wolfe, 38, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of armed...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. According to deputies, 25-year-old Brionna Simone Talley was last seen wearing a purple “Lil Durk” shirt with pink Nike shoes and a purple bonnet, at around 10 a.m. in the area of 20 Interstate Court.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
More than 40 dogs seized from Laurens Co. property
More than 40 dogs were seized from a property in Laurens County over the past two days, the sheriff's office said.
Oglethorpe Co SO searches for suspect in reported home assault
The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, still searching for an armed suspect wanted for the reported assault of a woman in her home off Beaver Run Road. The woman and her small children were able to escape the home, and investigators say the man apparently ran away. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, about 5′ 6″ with dirty blonde hair and blond beard. He was dressed in all black and wearing a black watch cap.
ACSO says disturbance call ends in apparent suicide
A disturbance call in the Upstate ended in the death of a suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil disturbance at an address on Fields Avenue in Anderson.
golaurens.com
Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests
A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
wspa.com
Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help finding a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting happened at 3 p.m. on Glendale Road. Deputies said a person inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds at a...
FOX Carolina
Henderson County Courthouse deemed safe after bomb threat
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that the County Courthouse was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat. Deputies said the Henderson County 911 center received the threat at around 2:30 p.m. Deputies evacuated and searched the building. Grove Street was currently...
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: 2 charged with animal torture after 42 dogs seized from Upstate home
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as dozens of dogs were seized from a home on Tuesday. Deputies and Anderson County PAWS were at a home on Highway 221 North in Enoree where dogs were being taken away in crates. A total of 42 dogs were removed from the property.
Coroner: 2 inmates found dead in South Carolina jail overdosed on drugs
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two inmates found dead in May inside a jail in South Carolina overdosed on drugs, investigators said. Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, died from a fentanyl overdose inside the Greenville County jail and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, had both fentanyl and a sedative xylazine mostly used for animals, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
NE Ga police blotter includes deadly crash in Athens
One person was killed in a Monday night car crash in Athens: it happened at Highway 29 North at Harve Mathis Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing a crackdown on underage...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville man charged with child molestation, harboring teen runaway
An 18-year-old from Gainesville faces criminal charges after he concealed the whereabouts of a 14- year-old girl for more than 10 days, officials say. Anthony Rodriguez was arrested Friday, August 19, and charged with felony child molestation and interference with custody. Rodriguez also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
WYFF4.com
Man being evicted found dead after barricading himself in camper in Anderson County, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man was found dead inside a camper in Anderson County after authorities say he barricaded himself inside during an eviction, officials say. This happened Tuesday morning on Welborn Street and Fields Avenue off Highway 24 in Anderson County. An Anderson County Sheriff's Office official said...
2 inmates die from overdose in Greenville Co. Detention Center
Two inmates died from a fentanyl overdose in the Greenville County Detention Center.
