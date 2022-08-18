Read full article on original website
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Four-star receiver / defensive back Brauntae Johnson, one of the top players in the class of 2024, saw his junior season get underway Friday night. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side high school, standout turned heads on both sides of the ball and was the best player on Spuller Stadium.
I know my freshman year I really struggled at the end of camp with being consistent mentally. There’s a difference between just playing football and actually knowing what you’re looking at. Knowing your reads, knowing the play, just being consistent with that every play. I think Gi’Bran is doing a good job with that.
‘Rudy’ returns to Notre Dame Stadium for free screening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free screening of “Rudy” will take place at Notre Dame Stadium next Friday, Aug. 26, as part of the university’s free Flick on the Field movie nights. The 1993 film, starring Sean Astin, tells the story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans will love the school’s new Under Armour Shamrock Series
University of Notre Dame sports fans will love the release of the school’s Fighting Irish Under Armour Shamrock Series. The new fan gear just dropped at Fanatics.com and the early reviews have been great as the items have been selling fast. Football jerseys ($94.99), polos ($89.99) and pullovers ($99.99)...
GM considering Indiana town for fourth battery plant
General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution are considering New Carlisle, Indiana, as the location for their fourth Ultium Cells LLC joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant, the companies confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New...
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th
Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th. The northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website.
Walorski legacy lives on through Impact International Ministries
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Playing from the heart, this professional musician, who admittedly prefers the saxophone, is performing with strength beyond himself. “I mean, this, this is a huge, there’s a huge void in my life,” Dean Swihart said. “Jackie touched so many lives, and it it’s just the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ that fills that void. Scripture says that, that we are perfect in Christ, which to me, that means he fills that void. Like you pour water into a pitcher, it fills every every void, in that in that opening.”
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator and a longtime casino executive were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms for their roles in a scheme that illegally funneled gambling company money to the politician’s unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to casino company lawyer John Keeler led the Indiana Gaming Commission to force the company out of its lucrative ownership of projects for new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute. Waltz, 48, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty in April to helping route about $40,000 in illegal contributions to his campaign and making false statements to the FBI. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison. Waltz said during Wednesday’s court hearing that his “greatest regret” was that his actions tarnished his reputation as a public servant, which included 12 years as a state senator representing the southern suburbs of Indianapolis, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate
Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.
