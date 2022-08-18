Moose on the Loose: Yankees are not this bad

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Yankees look lifeless right now. They are 2-11 in their last 13 games and had only scored one run in their last three games heading into Wednesday night. However, there is still time for the team to figure things out and become an American League contender in the playoffs.

