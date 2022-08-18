Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder only bothers Haggerty when he swings the bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's loss, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Winckowski returned to Triple-A after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss versus the Pirates on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 12 starts with the Red Sox this year. The transaction opens a roster spot for Matt Strahm (wrist), who's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Darick Hall: Sitting again
Hall is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets. Hall has been out of the lineup for three consecutive games, as Kyle Schwarber has occupied the designated hitter role since his return to the lineup. So long as the at continues, Hall will have a difficult time finding regular at-bats due to his defensive limitations and Rhys Hoskins being locked in at first base.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out 10, allows three homers
Heaney (1-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers. Heaney had a mixed performance. He struck out double-digit batters for the second time in a start this season, and he backed that with 19 swinging strikes across 89 total pitches. On the other hand, Heaney also served up three home runs, despite entering the game having allowed only one long ball across 31 innings for the campaign. On the season, he owns a 1.77 ERA and 52:11 K:BB across 35.2 frames.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Wade Miley: No longer throwing
Miley's left shoulder did not respond well after a rehab outing Tuesday, and he has been shut down from throwing, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Miley appeared to be nearing a return to the rotation, but he will now be limited to rest and treatment. The setback will likely put Miley's season in jeopardy, though he could ramp back up to take a few turns through the rotation prior to the close of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern where Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
CBS Sports
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Joins O's in Williamsport
The Orioles added Diaz from Triple-A Norfolk as their 27th man for Sunday's Little League Classic matchup with the Red Sox in Williamsport, Pa. Diaz will serve as outfield depth Sunday before heading back to Norfolk. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this month, striking out in his lone plate appearance for the Orioles.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Hitting fifth Friday
Stowers is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Red Sox. He played in two games in mid-June when the big club went to Toronto, but Stowers should be up for good after getting the call Friday. The Orioles farm system is loaded, but the 24-year-old was the team's top outfielder at Triple-A, slashing .264/.357/.527 with 19 home runs, a 25.6 percent strikeout rate and an 11.1 percent walk rate in 95 games. He should play pretty regularly as the Orioles look to see how his hit tool translates at the highest level.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tomas Nido: May require rehab assignment
Nido (illness) may require a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Nido was expected back for the team's weekend series against the Phillies, though he is not yet ready to return. He's been sidelined since Aug. 13, so he likely wouldn't need a long rehab stint prior to returning.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Records RBI in win
Moustakas went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates. Moustakas recorded an RBI single in the ninth off lefty reliever Eric Stout to augment the Reds' lead to five. The third baseman has struggled mightily slashing .056/.150/.056 in 18 at-bats over the seven games prior to his stint on the 10-day IL (calf). Despite the hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark, the 33-year-old has performed better on the road with a .671 OPS in 128 at-bats compared to a .554 OPS in 111 at-bats at home.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch in which he limped to a .193/.246/.281 slash line.
CBS Sports
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Agrees to play at Triple-A
Lewis, who has not played at Triple-A Tacoma since being optioned Aug. 10, is in the Rainiers' lineup as the designated hitter Friday. This will be the first time he has been placed on the lineup card at Triple-A since his demotion, as Lewis was apparently stunned and upset by the team's decision to bump him off the 26-man roster, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. According to Divish, Lewis has been having his own rehab therapist consult with the Mariners regarding his recovery from season-ending knee surgery in 2021. However, his absence from the Triple-A lineup over the past week has been his decision, not related to injury. The 27-year-old corner outfielder/designated hitter slashed .143/.226/.304 in 18 games in the majors and the Mariners' were reportedly frustrated by Lewis' availability to play the outfield, given his struggles at the plate.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
