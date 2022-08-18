Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
TV’s Most Trailblazing Character Is on ‘A League of Their Own’
“How do I fit into this?” is one of the first questions Lea Robinson [pronounced “Lee”] asked themselves when their manager said they were submitting them for the new A League of Their Own reimagining. Reading the script, Robinson quickly realized Bertie Hart is “a role of a lifetime.” Bertie’s storyline in the second half of the season is part of the promise made by co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson that the show is “about queerness in a huge way.”Amazon’s series reboot—an expansion, really—of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, which premiered on the streamer earlier this month, has received deserved praise...
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
Jed MacKay on the mega twist in ‘Strange’ and the future of the series
If you’ve been reading Strange by Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira, you know the magical realms of Marvel are vast and complicated. So complicated and intriguing, but after reading Strange #5 out today, mind-melting, too. In the new issue, a major revelation is revealed on the final page, and...
DC Preview: Batman: Fortress #4
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?. Batman:...
Frank Miller crafts ‘Fantastic Four’ #1 variant cover for November launch
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Frank Miller variant cover that’ll grace Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four series. Announced earlier this morning, the series will feature shorter, self-contained stories. Fans can purchase Fantastic Four #1 on November 9th in comic shops. “I had the advantage that...
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
Supernatural thriller ‘Dead Seas’ sets sail December 2022
IDW has announced new series Dead Seas by Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire. Described as Poseidon Adventure, part The Haunting of Hill House, Dead Seas is a supernatural thriller disaster movie fans should enjoy. “I grew up obsessed with disaster movies, but there was only one problem: there were never...
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #46
Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It’s time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It’s a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.
DC Preview: Robin #17
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
‘House of the Dragon’ S1E1 ‘The Heirs of the Dragon’ review
HBO’s much anticipated House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. EST with audiences likely as nervous as they are excited. Given the response we all had to how Game of Thrones ended, there are a lot of expectations for House of the Dragon to learn from its predecessor’s mistakes and right the ship. Set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen, the show aims to reveal how order and peace were destroyed thanks to the royal House of the Dragon being its own worst enemy.
DC Comics reveals ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special’ armband
DC Comics has revealed via their community message board the black armband featuring The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary logo that is included in the premium polybag variant. The armband is a tribute to the black armband released 30 years ago, allowing readers can wear the new armband in solidarity...
X-Reads Podcast Episode 81: ‘Magik’ #4
The very educated and astute knowledge of Doctor J. Andrew Deman of The Claremont Run joins Chris and Chandler as they journey into Limbo and recap the grand finale of Magik’s mini-series run with Magik #4. Dr. Deman selected this issue for the podcast to reflect on the complex character of Illyana and the ways Claremont pushed the boundaries of comic book storytelling through her trial by fire in Limbo. The Claremont Run is a project exploring Chris Claremont’s sixteen year run on Uncanny X-Men, and its impact on gender and sexuality in comics, and long continuity in modern media. You can learn more at www.claremontrun.com or by following them on social media @theclaremontrun.
Marvel Preview: Damage Control #1
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
DC Comics First Look: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1
DC Comics has revealed Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 is set for release on November 22nd. Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six-issue series finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him—while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Teach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what’s drawing the Reach back to Earth… with help from some familiar faces.
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 117: Star Wars Celebration – The Science of Attack of the Clones Panel
This week we look back at Jim’s appearance on the Science of Attack of the Clones panel at Star Wars Celebration this past May hosted by StarWarsologies hosts Melissa Miller and James Floyd. Here is the official panel description:. From clonetroopers to planetary rings to Anakin’s moral struggles, Attack...
EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse First Look: Survival Street #4
Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics, AIPT Can exclusively reveal the cover and solicitation for Survival Street #4 out in November. Survival Street, don’t miss our interview with James Asmus and Jim Festante. Check out the solicit below!. Survival Street is an unrepentant action satire tearing through a dystopia packed...
‘X-Force’ #30 continues to show how to maximize entertainment
Kid Omega may have taken center stage in X-Force #29, but now that Deadpool has been accepted as an X-Force member, he’s kicking his feet up and being heard. Ben Percy and Robert Gill shake things up with X-Force #30 in a couple of ways, spelling a big change for the series. Or with Deadpool on it, at least some headaches, laughs, and plenty of lopped-off limbs.
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #2 features the great new Spider-UK character
With a new Spider-Verse movie on the way, Marvel Comics has kicked the Great Web for a new comics event titled Edge of Spider-Verse. The first issue blended fun alternate reality Spider-Man characters while creating a new threat for the heroes to band together and defeat. Like the last issue,...
